Josh Classen's forecast: Cloudy, cooler and some light snow today
After a beautiful Monday that had temperatures climb to -3 C, we'll be several degrees cooler today AND a lot cloudier.
An area of light snow falling near Calgary early this morning will move north into the Red Deer region this morning and then into parts of the Edmonton area midday or early this afternoon.
The Red Deer/Rocky Mountain House areas could get 2 to 5 cm of snow by tonight.
The Edmonton region will likely get no more than a dusting to 2 cm of accumulation this afternoon and evening.
Is it possible for some localized pockets of a bit more? Yes. But...the vast majority of the area won't get much.
Wind won't be incredibly strong, somewhere in the 10-15 km/h range.
BUT...that's enough to give us a wind chill in the minus teens most of the day.
Wednesday and Thursday are probably a bit breezier, but warmer.
Edmonton will get to the -5 C range Wednesday afternoon and above 0 C by several degrees Thursday.
Friday's also shaping up warm with a high around 0 C.
It'll be a nice mild start to March for the first few days.
However, the long range outlook is trending a bit colder for next week.
Daytime highs will probably end up in the -8 C to -12 C range from Sunday through Friday. The seasonal average for that timeframe is -1 C.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of light snow this afternoon.
Wind: E 10-15 km/h
High: -8
***wind chill in the -15 to -20 range this morning and -13 to -17 this afternoon.
Tonight - Cloudy. 70% chance of light snow this evening.
A dusting to 2cm likely.
Wind: SE 5-10
9pm: -11
Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud. Breezy.
Morning Low: -14
Afternoon High: -5
Temperature rising overnight.
Thursday - Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries in the morning.
Mix of sun & cloud in the afternoon.
Morning: -3
Afternoon High: 4
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -8
Afternoon High: 0
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -13
Afternoon High: -3
Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.
Morning Low: -14
Afternoon High: -8
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cloudy, cooler and some light snow today
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
This Ukrainian family were on vacation as Russia invaded. They still haven't been home a year later
A Ukrainian family who were on vacation in Poland when Russia invaded their native country in February 2022, and have since moved to Canada under refugee status, told CTVNews.ca they worry for family and friends who remain in Ukraine and hope to one day be reunited with them.
Vermont officials investigating after man dies crossing border from Quebec
Vermont State Police are investigating after a man collapsed and died shortly after crossing the border into the United States from Quebec on foot last week. They say U.S. border patrol agents spotted Jose Leos Cervantes and two other people crossing the border into Holland, Vt., at about 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 19.
Canadian-founded company develops first AI-designed COVID-19 drug, starts clinical trials
For the first time ever, a drug for COVID-19 designed with artificial intelligence is headed to clinical trials. Insilico Medicine, a Hong Kong-based AI pharmaceutical company, announced last Thursday its ISM3312 therapeutic would be starting clinical trials in China after its preclinical studies found that the drug "significantly reduces" viral load and inflammation in the lungs.
Messy winter storm barrels through Ontario towards Quebec; parts of B.C. experience record-breaking snowfall totals
Winter continues its grip on parts of Canada as a messy winter storm brought heavy snow, high winds and poor visibility to southern Ontario Monday evening and barrels into Quebec Tuesday. Extreme cold warnings are also in effect for Newfoundland and Labrador, while areas in B.C. are experiencing record-breaking snowfall totals.
Canadian economy didn't grow in last quarter, latest numbers show
The Canadian economy stayed flat in the fourth quarter following five consecutive quarters of growth, marking a deeper slowdown than anticipated.
Chris Rock will talk about Will Smith's Oscars slap in his live Netflix special
Stand-up comedian Chris Rock is going live with a new Netflix special a week before the Oscars after he spent the past year on tour and working out material on the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap.
Italy: Migrants paid 8,000 euros each for 'voyage of death'
Rescue teams pulled more bodies from the sea on Tuesday, bringing the death toll from Italy's latest migration tragedy to 65, as prosecutors identified suspected smugglers who allegedly charged 8,000 euros for each person making the 'voyage of death' from Turkey to Italy.
Ottawa teen given $125 ticket for skating on pond
An Ottawa teenager got an unpleasant surprise while skating on a local pond on Sunday: a $125 ticket.
WestJet customers offered 7.5-hour bus ride to destination after flight cancelled
WestJet customers say they were rebooked on a seven-and-a-half-hour bus trip from Calgary to Regina after their afternoon flight was cancelled Sunday.
Calgary
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Stoney Trail closes southbound lanes near McKnight Boulevard
Drivers were asked to avoid a section of Stoney Trail in the northeast following a crash involving more than a dozen vehicles.
-
Alberta set to deliver final budget before expected provincial election in May
It’s budget day in Alberta — the last before an expected provincial election in May.
-
Wildlife protection prompts overnight closures of Banff's Bow Valley Parkway
An effort to protect sensitive wildlife will see overnight closures of a section of the Bow Valley Parkway from March 1 through June 25.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Friendship Inn cooks up community from scratch
The Friendship Inn has been a staple in Saskatoon since 1969, but how things actually work behind the scenes may come as a surprise.
-
Trial begins for Saskatoon man accused of first-degree murder
Emotions ran high in the King’s Bench courtroom on Monday as the brother of Ally Moosehunter described finding his sister’s dead body.
-
Saskatoon pilot project will allow residents to plant gardens in city medians
Saskatoon residents with a lack of garden space have the option to plant in nearby centre medians, as the city launches a new pilot project this summer.
Regina
-
Dillon Whitehawk second-degree murder sentencing submissions expected Tuesday
Sentencing submissions are expected for Dillon Whitehawk on Tuesday after he was found guilty of second-degree murder in the January 2020 death of 29-year-old Keesha Bitternose.
-
More than 7 in 10 Sask. and Man. residents being targeted by scammers, survey finds
A recent survey found that 71 per cent of residents in Saskatchewan and Manitoba may be targeted by scammers, however, about 43 per cent admitted to not taking any measures to educate themselves on fraud prevention or protection in the past year.
-
WestJet passengers bussed to Regina after flight cancellation
What was supposed to be a quick one-hour flight from Calgary to Regina turned into an eight-hour bus ride Sunday night.
Atlantic
-
Next round of snow for the Maritimes expected late Tuesday into Wednesday
Another round of snowfall is expected for the Maritimes late Tuesday into Wednesday.
-
Fraction of Nova Scotia's Green Fund spent on climate change programs: auditor
Nova Scotia's auditor general says only a fraction of a government fund established to combat climate change has been spent on solving the problem.
-
In a year of ER closures, N.L. sees five-year high in emergency department deaths
A first responder in Newfoundland says he's not surprised the province recorded a five-year high in the number of people who died in emergency departments in 2022.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Body found in plastic bag floating in Lake Ontario in Toronto, officials say
A body has been found inside a plastic bag floating in Lake Ontario in Toronto, officials say.
-
'Suspicious' fire tears through popular Toronto restaurant
A fire that caused significant damage to a downtown restaurant on Tuesday morning appears to be suspicious, officials say.
-
Current and former councillors say they are exploring a run to become Toronto's next mayor
Two names with experience at city hall are seriously considering throwing their hats in to become the next mayor of Toronto.
Montreal
-
Former CTV Montreal icon Don McGowan has died at 85
Don McGowan, a former weatherman, host and broadcaster at CFCF 12 -- now CTV Montreal -- has died at 85. McGowan was a central figure at the English-language station for over three decades.
-
Vermont officials investigating after man dies crossing border from Quebec
Vermont State Police are investigating after a man collapsed and died shortly after crossing the border into the United States from Quebec on foot last week. They say U.S. border patrol agents spotted Jose Leos Cervantes and two other people crossing the border into Holland, Vt., at about 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 19.
-
Quebec launches inquiry into troubling conditions at Lakeshore Hospital ER
Revelations about several deaths at the Lakeshore General Hospital emergency room in Pointe-Claire have forced Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube to launch an investigation.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa teen given $125 ticket for skating on pond
An Ottawa teenager got an unpleasant surprise while skating on a local pond on Sunday: a $125 ticket.
-
Ottawa airport travellers can now clear U.S. customs faster using an app
People flying to the U.S. from Ottawa International Airport can now avoid customs lines using a smartphone app.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Snowfall begins in Ottawa with 15 cm expected
Ottawa residents are waking up to falling snow on Tuesday morning, part of a significant snowfall expected to continue throughout the day.
Kitchener
-
'You're stuck': People with accessibility challenges question snow removal practices
People with accessibility challenges say snow storms can often leave them feeling trapped as the build-up on sidewalks and roadways can take time to clear.
-
Delivery van stolen in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are looking for a suspect who’s alleged to have knocked a delivery driver to the ground before stealing their van.
-
Guelph sustainable packaging companies get boost from federal government
Three southwestern Ontario sustainable food packaging companies are getting a boost from the federal government.
Northern Ontario
-
Ever done a borg? Warnings about the 'dangerous and excessive' drinking trend
The borg is a drinking trend that has apparently swept college campuses and TikTok feeds, but substance use experts are calling it "dangerous and excessive."
-
'Do not consume': Recall issued for specific brand of chocolate
A specific brand of chocolate sold in Ontario has been recalled due to an undeclared ingredient.
-
Winter weather travel advisory for parts of the northeast
Several communities are under a winter weather travel advisory Tuesday morning due to snow, Environment Canada says.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba discussing possible TikTok ban with Ottawa
The Manitoba government said it is in discussions with the federal government about the possibility of banning TikTok from the mobile devices of provincial employees.
-
Manitoba man accused of killing his neighbour makes court appearance
A Manitoba man accused of killing his neighbour made a court appearance Monday.
-
Pedestrian hit by a vehicle dies in hospital: Winnipeg police
A 20-year-old man has died following a car crash in Winnipeg’s Fort Garry area Monday night.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Snowfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver as drivers face messy morning commute
Drivers in Metro Vancouver are facing a challenging morning commute during the region’s latest snowstorm, which has prompted several weather warnings on B.C.'s South Coast.
-
Snowstorm cancels flights, ferry sailings on B.C.'s South Coast
A number of scheduled flights and ferry sailings on B.C.'s South Coast have been cancelled as the region grapples with another late-February snowstorm.
-
B.C. finance minister to table her first budget, suggests deficits on way
British Columbia Finance Minister Katrine Conroy says the provincial budget she'll release today won't be “quite as rosy” with deficits looming in the future.
Vancouver Island
-
Buses cancelled, schools closed as another snowstorm hits Vancouver Island
All transit buses in Greater Victoria were cancelled Tuesday due to heavy overnight snow but the bus service is reopening on a route-by-route basis. The winter weather also forced the closure of several island schools for the day.
-
Snow leaves thousands of Vancouver Island residents without power
Thousands of Vancouver Island residents and businesses were without power Tuesday morning as the latest snowstorm downed transmission lines across the region.
-
'Demand is high and labour is short': Summer camps face potential service cuts on Vancouver Island
For many children, a week away at Camp Pringle in Shawnigan Lake, B.C., has been a rite of passage.