Josh Classen's forecast: Cloudy, cooler and some light snow today

After a beautiful Monday that had temperatures climb to -3 C, we'll be several degrees cooler today AND a lot cloudier.

An area of light snow falling near Calgary early this morning will move north into the Red Deer region this morning and then into parts of the Edmonton area midday or early this afternoon.

The Red Deer/Rocky Mountain House areas could get 2 to 5 cm of snow by tonight.

The Edmonton region will likely get no more than a dusting to 2 cm of accumulation this afternoon and evening.

Is it possible for some localized pockets of a bit more? Yes. But...the vast majority of the area won't get much.

Wind won't be incredibly strong, somewhere in the 10-15 km/h range.

BUT...that's enough to give us a wind chill in the minus teens most of the day.

Wednesday and Thursday are probably a bit breezier, but warmer.

Edmonton will get to the -5 C range Wednesday afternoon and above 0 C by several degrees Thursday.

Friday's also shaping up warm with a high around 0 C.

It'll be a nice mild start to March for the first few days.

However, the long range outlook is trending a bit colder for next week.

Daytime highs will probably end up in the -8 C to -12 C range from Sunday through Friday. The seasonal average for that timeframe is -1 C.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of light snow this afternoon.

Wind: E 10-15 km/h

High: -8

***wind chill in the -15 to -20 range this morning and -13 to -17 this afternoon.

Tonight - Cloudy. 70% chance of light snow this evening.

A dusting to 2cm likely.

Wind: SE 5-10

9pm: -11

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud. Breezy.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -5

Temperature rising overnight.

Thursday - Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries in the morning.

Mix of sun & cloud in the afternoon.

Morning: -3

Afternoon High: 4

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 0

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -3

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -8