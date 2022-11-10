Josh Classen's forecast: Cold again today, turning warmer for the weekend

It's another morning in the -20s across much of central and northern Alberta.

But, we're getting closer to the end of this cold spell. It'll be MUCH milder by the weekend in Edmonton and area.

Western Alberta gets into some of that milder air as early as today and tomorrow.

As for today, it'll be very similar to yesterday, just with a few clouds instead of clear blue skies.

We'll slowly climb to a high near -12 C this afternoon and the wind should stay fairly calm most of the day.

Friday starts out near -20 C again and temperatures will still be in the minus teens for outdoor Remembrance Day ceremonies.

BUT...we should get to a high in the -6 C to -9 C range later in the afternoon.

Watch for some flurries or light snow in northwestern Alberta Friday with a risk of some light snow moving through the Edmonton region sometime Saturday (most likely early in the day).

Temperatures through the weekend and into early next week are expected to be in the -12 C range for morning lows and in the -1 C to -4 C range for afternoon highs.

That'll put us back close to average for mid-November.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Partly cloudy

High: -12

Tonight - Increasing cloud overnight.

9pm: -17

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -19

Afternoon High: -8

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -3

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -4

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -2

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -2