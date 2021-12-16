Josh Classen's forecast: Cold continues and snow returns

Looks like we're in for a cold and snowy day in Edmonton and areas to the south and west.

While the city is only expecting about 2 to 4 cm of accumulation, we could see 4 to 8 cm in the Red Deer/Rocky Mountain House areas.

Edson/Hinton could pick up a fresh 5 to 10 cm by the end of the day.

AND...to make matters worse, the wind will pick up this afternoon, especially south and southwest of Edmonton.

Travel along the QEII will be significantly affected by the blowing snow and reduced visibility through the afternoon.

A blowing snow advisory is in for:

Drayton Valley-Devon-Rimbey-Pigeon Lake

Red Deer-Ponoka-Innisfail-Stettler

Rocky Mountain House-Caroline

Airdrie-Cochrane-Olds-Sundre.

Edmonton may get a bit of wind this afternoon. But, for most of the day, wind shouldn't be too much of an issue.

Temperatures will top out in the -18 range and then drop to around -26 C Friday morning.

Skies will clear tonight and we'll have a fairly sunny day Friday with a high near -20 C.

Milder air moves in for the weekend with temperatures back to the mid minus teens Saturday and Sunday.

There might be a bit of light snow late Saturday night and/or early Sunday morning in central and north-central Alberta.

At this point, it doesn't look like much for accumulation in the Edmonton area.

LONG Range: Daytime highs are still projected to remain well below average right through to the end of the month.

BUT...there's a chance we get closer to -10 C for one or two days early-to-mid next week.

Christmas Eve and Day still look COLD (highs near -20 C).

Here's the thing with these cold spells though: you're either IN or OUT of the arctic air.

There often isn't much "in between" area.

I've been through a lot of these deep freezes that looked like they'd NEVER end. But, they all did.

AND...often it happened sooner than anticipated.

So, it APPEARS this cold isn't going anywhere any time soon.

But, it's possible the pattern changes JUST ENOUGH to kick the coldest air off to the east and get us back to some milder conditions at some point between now and the end of December.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy. Periods of snow starting mid to late morning...ending by late afternoon.

2 to 4 cm likely. Wind: 5-10 km/h for most of the day, possibly up to 20 this afternoon.

High: -18

Tonight - Clearing overnight.

9pm: -21

Friday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -26

Afternoon High: -20

Temperature steady and then slowly rising overnight.

Saturday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Cloudy in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -18

Afternoon High: -14

Sunday - Cloudy with a 40% chance of snow (especially early in the morning).

Morning Low: -17

Afternoon High: -15

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -17

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

WINTER SOLSTICE

Morning Low: -22

Afternoon High: -13