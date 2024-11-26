EDMONTON
Edmonton & Area Weather

    • Josh Classen's forecast: Cold spell deepens later this week

    Edmonton's had three consecutive days with daytime highs of -10 C or colder.

    AND...if we don't get above -10 C today, we could be in double-digit daytime highs right through to the end of the month.

    In the past five years, we've had just nine days with highs of -10 C or colder. We're on pace for seven or eight this year (depending on what happens today).

    Milder air will push into western Alberta through the day and daytime highs will be in the -4 C or -5 C range in areas from Jasper east to around Evansburg.

    The Peace Country should get to the -7 C range and the foothills will see a bit of a warm up as well.

    There's still some uncertainty with how far east that milder air will push and there's a chance it makes it all the way to Edmonton. If that happens, we might get to around -7 C late today.

    We also have cold air lingering in eastern Alberta through today (highs in the -10 C to -15 C range).

    So...we're right in the middle here in Edmonton. I'm going with a high of -10 C. But, realistically, we could be anywhere between -7 C and -12 C for a daytime high.

    Arctic air takes over once again after today. So, that "warming" in the west isn't going to last.

    Temperatures will drop into the -20s for daytime highs in parts of northern and east-central Alberta late this week. In Edmonton, I think we get some mornings around -20 C and afternoon highs in the mid minus teens for Thursday-Saturday.

    It's looking more and more likely that we'll break out of the cold air in a big way next week. I think we should get to the -5 C range by early next week and there's a good chance we're around 0 C or above 0 C for late next week.

     

    Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

    Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

    High: -10

     

    Tonight - Partly cloudy.

    9pm: -12

     

    Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

    Morning Low: -17

    Afternoon High: -13

     

    Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.

    Morning Low: -21

    Afternoon High: -16

     

    Friday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of light snow.

    Morning Low: -17

    Afternoon High: -15

     

    Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of late-day flurries.

    Morning Low: -21

    Afternoon High: -15

     

    Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

    Morning Low: -18

    Afternoon High: -11  

