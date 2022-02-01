Josh Classen's forecast: Cold spell lasts until Friday
The cold is back. But, it's only here for a few days.
AND...it should be AS cold as the deep freeze in early January.
We'll be stuck in the -15 C to -20 C range for afternoon HIGHs today/Wednesday/Thursday.
The coldest morning should be Wednesday morning as we slip into the mid -20s.
This morning and Thursday morning are closer to -20 C.
Wind died down late Monday and should be no stronger than 10-15 km/h in the Edmonton area today.
That's still enough to make it feel in the -20s with wind chill for much of the day.
On the up side, looks like we're in for a good amount of sun today and Wednesday.
Elsewhere around the province, temperatures are in the -25 C to -30 C range this morning most of northern Alberta, as well as the Lloydminster-Vermilion area.
Thankfully, wind doesn't look too strong for those regions this morning.
But...wind speeds of 20 km/h gusting to 30 km/h are expected in east-central regions and near Slave Lake later today, giving wind chill in the -25 C to -30 C range this afternoon.
Some light snow moves into west and northwestern Alberta late Wednesday and we may see some light snow in the Edmonton region Thursday morning.
The better chance for accumulating snow in and around Edmonton comes Thursday night and through the day Friday.
It's early, so predicted snowfall amounts are subject to change. But, as it looks now, we COULD see close to 10 cm by the end of the day Friday.
For now, I'm going with 2-6 cm as the "likely" amount.
That snow rides in with some warmer air. We should be back above -5 C in Edmonton by Friday afternoon.
Near 0 C for a high on Saturday and above 0 C for highs starting Sunday and likely continuing through all of next week.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Partly cloudy.
High: -17
Tonight - A few clouds.
9pm: -20
Wednesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -25
Afternoon High: -18
Thursday - 60% chance of flurries early in the morning. Then, Mostly cloudy.
60% chance of light snow in the evening.
Morning Low: -19
Afternoon High: -18
Friday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of snow. 2 to 6 cm likely.
Morning Low: -14
Afternoon High: -4
Saturday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -7
Afternoon High: -1
Sunday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: 2
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cold spell lasts until Friday
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Protesters dig in as trucker protest hits fourth full day
The crowds around Parliament Hill have thinned, but protesters have vowed to stay the course as the trucker protest enters its fourth full day in Ottawa. Some child care centres and at least one vaccine clinic remain closed and some residents report being challenged by protesters for wearing masks.
What to expect from the 'Freedom Convoy' protest today
Trucks and demonstrators associated with the "Freedom Convoy" protest against public health measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 will remain in the capital for another day, though police say the size of the demonstration is starting to shrink.
Southern Alberta truck blockade continues at U.S. border as RCMP ready to make arrests, tow vehicles
A blockade in southern Alberta at the United States border is entering its fourth day. A convoy of commercial trucks, vehicles and camper vans has been blocking the highway at the Coutts border crossing since Saturday to protest COVID-19 restrictions.
NEW MODELLING | Omicron wave has plateaued in Ontario but COVID-19 hospitalizations expected to see 'prolonged peak'
Hospital occupancy related to COVID-19 is expected to remain in a "prolonged peak" despite the fact that the Omicron wave in Ontario has plateaued or is in decline, the province's science table said in new modelling released Tuesday.
O'Toole welcomes leadership review after third of Conservative caucus revolts
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole said Monday night he welcomes a vote on his leadership after members indicated earlier in the evening there was enough support within the party to trigger a caucus leadership review.
Dutch publisher halts Anne Frank book amid questions on research
A Dutch publisher has suspended printing of a book that suggested a Jewish notary betrayed Anne Frank, saying there were questions about the research behind it, according to an internal email seen by Reuters.
Statistics Canada says economy grew 0.6 per cent in November, gets back to pre-COVID-19 level
Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product rose 0.6 per cent in November before COVID-19 cases began to surge at the end of the year.
Some provinces relax COVID-19 restrictions as Trudeau tests positive for virus
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the fact that both he and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have contracted COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated, shows his province's vaccine requirement has "run its course."
Omicron subvariant BA.2 more infectious than 'original,' Danish study finds
The BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron coronavirus variant, which has quickly taken over in Denmark, is more transmissible than the more common BA.1 and more able to infect vaccinated people, a Danish study has found.
Calgary
-
Coutts border blockade continues as RCMP negotiations with protesters prove unsuccessful
A massive blockade of vehicles remained at the Canada-U.S. border crossing near Coutts, Alta. after days of closures and significant traffic delays.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
The total number of Albertans who have died from COVID-19 numbers 3,566, up 35 over the weekend.
-
Protesters dig in as trucker protest hits fourth day
The crowds around Parliament Hill have thinned, but protesters have vowed to stay the course as the trucker protest enters its fourth day in Ottawa. Some child care centres and vaccine clinics remain closed and some residents report being challenged by protesters for wearing masks.
Saskatoon
-
'Help is coming': Blizzard slams Saskatoon area, leaves drivers stranded
A blizzard that tore into the Saskatoon area Monday wreaked havoc on streets and closed down all highway routes to and from the city.
-
Winter storm leads to some school cancellations
The winter storm moving through Saskatchewan has prompted a couple of schools to cancel classes.
-
Sask. premier standing by vaccine claims despite pushback from physicians, NDP
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is standing by comments he made about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, despite pushback from physicians, epidemiologists and the NDP.
Regina
-
Many Sask. highways remain closed following overnight blizzard
Several highways in southern and central Saskatchewan remain closed following a blustery night of blizzard conditions.
-
Sask. premier standing by vaccine claims despite pushback from physicians, NDP
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is standing by comments he made about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, despite pushback from physicians, epidemiologists and the NDP.
-
Plastic bags banned in Regina stores
Plastic bags will no longer be offered or permitted at stores in Regina starting on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Atlantic
-
Faculty strike at Acadia University forces cancellation of classes
Classes at Acadia University in Nova Scotia have been cancelled today because faculty members are on strike.
-
Man accused of assaulting volunteers at Truro homeless shelter, fleeing scene
A man is facing a slew of charges, including assault and impaired driving, after he allegedly attacked volunteers at a homeless shelter in Truro, N.S., and then fled the scene.
-
Premier 'shocked' by Nova Scotia Power's proposal, plans to intervene during public hearings
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says he was shocked by a proposal from Nova Scotia Power to increase residential power rates by 10 per cent over the next three years.
Toronto
-
NEW MODELLING
NEW MODELLING | Omicron wave has plateaued in Ontario but COVID-19 hospitalizations expected to see 'prolonged peak'
Hospital occupancy related to COVID-19 is expected to remain in a "prolonged peak" despite the fact that the Omicron wave in Ontario has plateaued or is in decline, the province's science table said in new modelling released Tuesday.
-
LIFE UNMASKED
LIFE UNMASKED | Is herd immunity against COVID-19 still possible in Ontario?
On this week’s episode of Life Unmasked, the team asks a panel of experts about whether herd immunity is still possible and what role natural immunity will play in ending the pandemic.
-
Toronto police to announce results of special investigation into high-end auto thefts
Police in Toronto will announce the results of a special eight-month investigation into high-end auto thefts today.
Montreal
-
'They went without being conscripted': New project chronicles sacrifices of Black Canadian veterans
'If [people] would know that we contributed,' it might change the way Black Canadians were portrayed, Kathy Grant's father, a veteran, used to say. She started a website to honour their war service.
-
Two winning tickets for Saturday's $14.2 million Lotto 649 jackpot
The $14.2 million dollar jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw will be shared by two winning ticket holders -- one in Ontario and the other in Quebec.
-
Black History Month in Montreal: Honouring the past to embrace the future
It's Black history month, a time to remember the past contributions and sacrifices of the Black community, while also honouring the current movements that are shaping the present and future.
Ottawa
-
What to expect from the 'Freedom Convoy' protest today
Trucks and demonstrators associated with the "Freedom Convoy" protest against public health measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 will remain in the capital for another day, though police say the size of the demonstration is starting to shrink.
-
'All options are on the table' to end truckers' protest: Ottawa police chief
Chief Peter Sloly said police have seen a significant decrease in the number of truckers and protesters downtown, but the protests have been increasingly difficult to manage.
-
Downtown Ottawa residents describe stress and anxiety of living with ongoing trucker protest
Residents who live in Centretown describe the past four days as extremely loud, frustrating, and stressful.
Kitchener
-
NEW MODELLING
NEW MODELLING | Omicron wave has plateaued in Ontario but COVID-19 hospitalizations expected to see 'prolonged peak'
Hospital occupancy related to COVID-19 is expected to remain in a "prolonged peak" despite the fact that the Omicron wave in Ontario has plateaued or is in decline, the province's science table said in new modelling released Tuesday.
-
Waterloo-Wellington hospitals not ready to resume non-urgent surgeries
Ontario has approved the resumption of some non-urgent surgeries that were paused at the start of the month to preserve hospital capacity for covid-19 patients, but some Waterloo Region and Wellington County hospitals say they're still not ready.
-
'We can hope for the best': Restaurants welcome diners back at 50 per cent capacity
Restaurants in Waterloo Region were able to welcome back diners at 50 per cent capacity on Monday, and they’re hoping this time they can stay open for good.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police arrest man in sexual assault at mall
Sudbury police say a 44-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault after groping a mall employee.
-
NEW MODELLING
NEW MODELLING | Omicron wave has plateaued in Ontario but COVID-19 hospitalizations expected to see 'prolonged peak'
Hospital occupancy related to COVID-19 is expected to remain in a "prolonged peak" despite the fact that the Omicron wave in Ontario has plateaued or is in decline, the province's science table said in new modelling released Tuesday.
-
Protesters dig in as trucker protest hits fourth day
The crowds around Parliament Hill have thinned, but protesters have vowed to stay the course as the trucker protest enters its fourth day in Ottawa. Some child care centres and vaccine clinics remain closed and some residents report being challenged by protesters for wearing masks.
Winnipeg
-
Blizzard-like conditions prompt school closures around Manitoba
A number of Manitoba schools are closed on Tuesday due to blizzard-like conditions caused by the arrival of an Alberta Clipper.
-
Blowing snow and reduced visibility causing road closures in Manitoba
Blowing snow and reduced visibility has made for dangerous driving conditions around Manitoba.
-
Large blaze burning in East Kildonan neighbourhood
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service will be on scene of a “significant” fire in East Kildonan well into Monday evening Firefighters responded to the fire, located at a condominium complex under construction on London Street and Kimberly Avenue, Monday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Surrey, B.C., mayor backpedals on controversial motion involving ethics commissioner
In the eleventh hour, the mayor of Surrey, B.C., recommending to remove a motion involving the ethics commissioner.
-
Live COVID-19 update coming with B.C.'s top health officials
B.C.'s top health officials will give a live COVID-19 update Tuesday, the day after the province reached another record high for hospitalizations related to the disease.
-
Protesters dig in as trucker protest hits fourth day
The crowds around Parliament Hill have thinned, but protesters have vowed to stay the course as the trucker protest enters its fourth day in Ottawa. Some child care centres and vaccine clinics remain closed and some residents report being challenged by protesters for wearing masks.
Vancouver Island
-
'They were directly in harm's way': Victoria businesses report threats amid COVID-19 protest
It’s not often a barista fears for their safety while they whip up a latte, but staff at two Victoria coffee shops say that was the situation on Saturday.
-
Woman, 73, describes confronting alleged shoplifter in Campbell River, B.C.
She's not comfortable being called a hero and doesn't want her name made public, but the woman who's being celebrated for de-masking a suspected shoplifter on Saturday is telling her story to CTV News.
-
Island Health confirms 3 COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to rise
Over the past 72 hours, Island Health confirmed three new COVID-19-related deaths, according to the B.C. Ministry of Health.