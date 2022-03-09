Josh Classen's forecast: Cold spell lingers

We'll turn a corner Friday afternoon and a milder pattern will start to take over.

Until then...the cold is sticking around.

Fortunately, it's Wednesday.

Unfortunately, the turnaround won't happen until Friday afternoon.

Temperatures are near -20 with wind chill in the -20s this morning in Edmonton.

We'll get some sun and a high near -8 with wind chill in the minus teens this afternoon.

A low-pressure system will push across northern Alberta and then dive southeast into Saskatchewan tonight.

That'll bring an unusual temperature pattern to north-central Alberta.

It'll warm up overnight and then cool off quickly in the morning as the cold front drops through.

Edmonton probably climbs to around -6 C or -7 C around 2 a.m. or 3 a.m.

But...by the time we get to 7 a.m....we'll have dropped to around -12 C.

Temperatures should hold steady in the -10 C to -12 C range most of the day.

We'll drop to around -20 C Friday morning and then slowly climb back to around zero late Friday afternoon/evening.

So...yes...Friday is turnaround day. But, it'll still be cold for the first two thirds of the day.

Saturday's the first MUCH warmer day (mild in the morning and above zero in the afternoon).

There's still some uncertainty with the Sunday forecast.

For now, there's a chance of snow and I've bumped the high back to -2 C.

Don't put any money on ANY forecast for Sunday. There could be no snow or a LOT of snow and temperatures could range from near zero to an afternoon in the -7 C range.

Regardless of how Sunday plays out...we'll see a warmer pattern lock in next week.

Daytime highs are forecast to be in the 1 C to 6 C range.

AND...although there's low confidence in the Sunday forecast, we do have higher confidence in that outlook for next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - A few clouds this morning. Sunny this afternoon.

Wind: W 10-20 with some midday gusts possible.

Wind chill in the -20s this morning and minus teens this afternoon.

High: -8

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. Slight risk of a few flurries overnight.

9pm: -12

11pm: -11

1am: -9

3am: -7

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Wind: NW 10-20 with some gusts in the 30-40 range, especially in the morning.

7am: -12

Afternoon High: -10

Friday - Sunny in the morning. Afternoon clouds.

Morning Low: -21

Afternoon High: 0

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 3

Sunday - Cloudy. 30% chance of snow.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: -2

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 1