Josh Classen's forecast: Cold spell settles in

Arctic air has dropped in and it's going to stick around all week.

Daytime highs will likely be below zero Mon/Tue/Wed/Thu in Edmonton as the city gets it's coolest week since early March.

The long-term average high for April 11 to 15 is around 10 C.

This week, we'll be approximately 12 to 15 C colder than "normal."

Morning lows are expected to be in the -8 to -12 range for the next few mornings.

Milder air will start to move back in over the weekend. But, we're probably not back to highs near 10 until Monday or Tuesday of next week.

As for snow - there's a risk of a few flurries tonight and possibly a bit this coming weekend.

But...it doesn't look like we're in for any heavy snowfall around Edmonton.

(It was a different story in NE Alberta this past weekend with the Fort McMurray area getting hit with several centimetres of snow).

Wind won't be as strong as the past few days.

But, still a bit breezy today and Tuesday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy this morning. Mostly cloudy this afternoon.

Wind: N 10-20 with occasional gusts around 30 km/h.

High: -2

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Wind: N 10-20 with gusts around 30 km/h.

9pm: -4

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.

Wind: N 20 km/h.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -4

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -3

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -11

Afteroon High: -1

Friday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 1

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 4