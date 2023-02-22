Josh Classen's forecast: Cold stays until Saturday

Temperatures slipped below -20 C at 8 p.m. Tuesday evening in Edmonton. And now...we may not get back above -20 C until sometime late Friday afternoon.

Daytime highs today and Thursday will be in the -22 C to -24 C range.

Morning temperatures in the -27 C to -30 C range (and that'll be the case Friday morning, too).

The one positive bit of news today and tomorrow is that the wind should be relatively light.

You're still going to get reported wind chills in the -30 C to -35 C range for much of today, tonight and tomorrow.

But, wind speeds will only be around 10 km/h today and should be even calmer (5-10 km/h) Thursday.

Friday gets a bit breezier in the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to climb back to the -1 to -5 C range for highs Saturday and Sunday.

But, until then: It's just occasional periods of clouds and occasional sunshine with temperatures about 20 degrees below average.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. Wind: NE 10 km/h.

High: -23 ***wind chill near -30 for much of the day

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 10 km/h.

9pm: -25 ***wind chill in the -30 to -35 range

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud. Wind: NE 5-10 km/h

Morning Low: -28 ***wind chill in the -30 to -35 range

Afternoon High: -22 ***wind chill in the -25 to -30 range

Friday - Mainly sunny. Wind becoming S 15-20 km/h in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -30 ***wind chill in the -35 to -40 range

Afternoon: -18 ***wind chill near -30

Temperature rising overnight.

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning: -14

Afternoon High: -4

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -2

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -17

Afternoon High: -6