Josh Classen's forecast: Cold today, but warmth returns tomorrow
Temperatures in the mid minus-teens early this morning as a bit of light snow pushes across the Edmonton region.
We're not expecting any heavy snow through the day, just occasional flurries and occasional sunny breaks.
Temperatures will top out around -10 C this afternoon with light wind (in the 5-10 km/h range).
Overnight, a low-pressure system tracks across northern Alberta bringing snow and hauling in some warmer air.
Temperatures will rise overnight and we'll be in the -5 C range by early Thursday in Edmonton.
BUT...there's a good chance of some accumulating snow overnight, especially for areas north or Edmonton (and possibly parts of east-central Alberta).
Five to 15 cm is possible in the Slave Lake, Athabasca regions and maybe even as far south as Redwater and as far east as Bonnyville.
In and around Edmonton...looks like we'll get 1 to 3 cm by Thursday morning and then a risk of some rain/snow mix later in the morning.
Thursday night ALSO features a good chance of some accumulating snow with 2 to 5 cm possible by mid-morning Friday in Edmonton.
Friday will be cooler than Thursday, but we're back above zero on Saturday.
THEN...colder air drops in and sticks around for a few days early next week.
Daytime highs are expected to be in the -10 C to -15 C range Sunday - Tuesday.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks and some occasional flurries.
High: -10
Tonight - Mostly cloudy. Flurries or periods of light snow overnight. 1 to 3 cm possible.
9pm: -11
Temperature rising overnight.
Thursday - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.
60% chance of light snow in the morning with a chance of some rain/snow mix late in the morning.
Morning: -4
Afternoon High: 4
60% chance of snow in the evening and overnight.
2 to 5 cm possible.
Friday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of snow in the morning.
Morning Low: -10
Afternoon High: -5
Temperature rising overnight.
Saturday - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. 40% chance of a few flurries.
Morning Low: -1
Afternoon High: 2
Sunday - Clearing.
Morning Low: -17
Afternoon High: -15
Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -21
Afternoon High: -12
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ottawa police hand out leaflets warning downtown protesters to leave
Ottawa police have begun handing out leaflets to protesters downtown, warning them to leave the area or face criminal charges.
Truckers end blockade at Alberta border crossing, 4 charged with conspiracy to commit murder
A blockade that paralyzed a United States border crossing for more than two weeks ended Tuesday as trucks and other vehicles with horns blaring rolled away from a southern Alberta town.
Protecting war memorials, designating vaccine clinics critical: 5 notable emergency powers
Late Tuesday night the federal government issued the regulations outlining in more detail what new powers are being enacted though the Emergencies Act aimed at ending the trucker convoy protests and blockades.
Trailer full of guns stolen from Peterborough, Ont. found; unclear if any firearms still missing
A trailer stolen in Peterborough, Ont. over the weekend has been recovered, along with a large quantity of firearms that were inside it.
The blockade at the Emerson border crossing is expected to come to an end on Wednesday, according to the Manitoba RCMP.
BREAKING | Annual inflation rate tops 5 per cent for first time in 30 years
Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation topped five per cent for the first time in more than 30 years.
Bringing minors to protests, supplying fuel can be prohibited under the Emergencies Act
With the federal Emergencies Act now invoked, federal ministers say 'the work begins now' to implement it, with a desire to not have another weekend of protests in the nation's capital. This comes as the government has revealed part of their motivation for enacting the powers was out of concern for 'serious violence' for 'political or ideological' achievements.
Fully vaccinated travellers will need to take a rapid test before returning to Canada
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 12 of Beijing Olympics
Canada couldn't reach the podium early Wednesday, but Jennifer Jones and her curling team won a crucial match against the U.S. at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, China.
Analysis of guns and ammunition seized near Coutts, Alta. blockade
The mixed cache of weapons and ammunition seized by RCMP near Coutts Monday could carry heavy legal penalties and suggest some were planning for violence.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta announced 838 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of known active cases to 19,050.
Sask. Party takes longtime NDP stronghold in byelection
The Saskatchewan Party has snatched a seat held by the NDP for more than two decades.
'We just want to recover': Survivors and community members react to potential unmarked graves on Keeseekoose First Nation
As news broke about 54 possible unmarked graves on the site of former residential schools on Keeseekoose First Nation, members of the community came together to grieve and look forward to the next steps.
Sask. First Nation discovers 54 possible unmarked graves on grounds of former residential schools
More than 50 possible unmarked graves were found during a ground penetrating radar search of the grounds of former residential schools on a Saskatchewan First Nation.
Possible Hepatitis A exposure at Emerald Park Tim Hortons: SHA
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is alerting the public to a Hepatitis A exposure at the Tim Hortons in Emerald Park.
Man charged with attempted murder in Moncton shooting
A man is facing 10 charges, including attempted murder, after another man was shot in Moncton, N.B., last month.
Driver rescued after car crashes into frozen lake in Dartmouth
A car is submerged in ice but the driver is safe after the vehicle crashed into a frozen lake in Dartmouth, N.S.
Commissioner says Fredericton COVID-19 protest included racist symbolism and imagery
New Brunswick's commissioner on systemic racism is calling the so-called "Freedom Convoy" protest that began Friday in Fredericton a cover for a movement that is anti-government, anti-pluralist and right-wing.
Ontario logs 47 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to drop
Another 47 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Ontario as hospitalizations drop below 1,500.
-
LIFE UNMASKED | 'It ain't over:' COVID-19 won't become an endemic until the world is vaccinated
On this week's episode of Life Unmasked, the team speaks with two experts, a professor of immunology and a special advisor with the World Health Organization, about when this pandemic will become endemic.
Hamelin and Canada win gold in the men's 5,000-metre short-track relay
Charles Hamelin became Canada's most decorated male Winter Olympian, helping Canada win gold in the men's 5,000-metre short-track speedskating relay on Wednesday.
Quebec rolls out the red carpet to recruit 1,000 nurses from abroad
Quebec is rolling out the red carpet to recruit 1,000 nurses from abroad who will be invited to practice in seven regions where the network is facing a nursing shortage.
Sixteen arrested in Montreal and Nunavik for major alcohol smuggling operation
A network of alleged criminals who police say bought tens of thousands of bottles of spirits over the course of several years in order to sell them at high prices in 14 communities in northern Quebec was shut down Wednesday morning during a police operation in the Montreal area and in Nunavik.
Former Ottawa police chief 'failed miserably' to plan for occupation of downtown: retired police inspector
A retired Ottawa police inspector says the Ottawa Police Service and former Police Chief Peter Sloly made glaring errors in preparing the capital for the demonstration that has now occupied the downtown core for more than two weeks.
-
WEATHER | Special weather statement in effect for Ottawa
A mixed bag of winter weather is headed towards the capital, and periods of heavy rain and snow are expected over the next few days. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa.
Some local businesses will continue operating with COVID-19 restrictions after province lifts them
Several local business owners say they will continue to operate with public health restrictions even after the province removes them.
Special weather statement in place for Waterloo Region and Wellington County
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most communities across southwestern Ontario with a messy mix of wintry weather expected to begin Wednesday evening and last until Friday morning.
Two fatal crashes in the north in less than 24 hours
Highway 11 is closed between Matheson and Cochrane after a second fatal crash in northeastern Ontario in less than 24 hours, police say.
Greater Sudbury looking for school crossing guards
The City of Greater Sudbury is experiencing staffing shortages of school crossing guards and says some roadway crossings may be unattended in the future as a result.
'I cried every single day': Winnipeg family fed up with state of home care services in Manitoba
A Winnipeg family receiving home care is fed up over a lack of communication and intermittent care – forcing them to find another option paid for out of pocket.
'It's put a hurt on certain folks': Anticipated end to border blockade in Manitoba brings relief to trucking industry
The anticipated end to the border blockade is welcome news for some Manitoba industries.
U.S. fisheries hindering B.C.'s ability to rebuild struggling salmon stocks: advocates
Significant numbers of salmon returning to spawn in British Columbia are being caught in southeast Alaskan fisheries, hindering Canada's efforts to preserve and rebuild stocks that are declining to historic lows, B.C. salmon advocates say.
Vancouver SRO being torn down due to safety concerns
A single-room-occupancy hotel in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside that was expropriated in late 2020 by the city will be torn down due to safety concerns.
At least $1.1M donated by British Columbians to 'Freedom Convoy'
Thousands of British Columbians opened their wallets to support the truckers of the so-called “Freedom Convoy,” according to data leaked when an American fundraising platform was hacked.
Notorious B.C. drug smuggler wins early release from U.S. prison, returns to Canada
John Philip Stirling, 68, was freed from an Oregon prison after arguing successfully for an early release due to his difficulty controlling his diabetes while incarcerated.
No COVID-19 deaths recorded in Island Health as province eases restrictions
There were no new deaths related to COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday, according to a statement from the B.C. Health Ministry.
'I have no idea what actually happened': Mother 'in shock' after son charged in Nanaimo coffee shop killing
The mother of a 29-year-old man charged in what police are calling a random killing at a Vancouver Island coffee shop says she is shocked and remains in the dark about what happened that day.