Josh Classen's forecast: Cold today, but warmth returns tomorrow

Temperatures in the mid minus-teens early this morning as a bit of light snow pushes across the Edmonton region.

We're not expecting any heavy snow through the day, just occasional flurries and occasional sunny breaks.

Temperatures will top out around -10 C this afternoon with light wind (in the 5-10 km/h range).

Overnight, a low-pressure system tracks across northern Alberta bringing snow and hauling in some warmer air.

Temperatures will rise overnight and we'll be in the -5 C range by early Thursday in Edmonton.

BUT...there's a good chance of some accumulating snow overnight, especially for areas north or Edmonton (and possibly parts of east-central Alberta).

Five to 15 cm is possible in the Slave Lake, Athabasca regions and maybe even as far south as Redwater and as far east as Bonnyville.

In and around Edmonton...looks like we'll get 1 to 3 cm by Thursday morning and then a risk of some rain/snow mix later in the morning.

Thursday night ALSO features a good chance of some accumulating snow with 2 to 5 cm possible by mid-morning Friday in Edmonton.

Friday will be cooler than Thursday, but we're back above zero on Saturday.

THEN...colder air drops in and sticks around for a few days early next week.

Daytime highs are expected to be in the -10 C to -15 C range Sunday - Tuesday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks and some occasional flurries.

High: -10

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. Flurries or periods of light snow overnight. 1 to 3 cm possible.

9pm: -11

Temperature rising overnight.

Thursday - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.

60% chance of light snow in the morning with a chance of some rain/snow mix late in the morning.

Morning: -4

Afternoon High: 4

60% chance of snow in the evening and overnight.

2 to 5 cm possible.

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of snow in the morning.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -5

Temperature rising overnight.

Saturday - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. 40% chance of a few flurries.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 2

Sunday - Clearing.

Morning Low: -17

Afternoon High: -15

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -21

Afternoon High: -12