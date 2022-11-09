Josh Classen's forecast: Coldest early-November morning in decades
At least it'll be sunny and calm.
Temperatures will be about 15 degrees colder than the seasonal averages for today and Thursday.
BUT...the wind should be light through the day and we'll be sunny across most of north-central and northern Alberta.
As cold air settles in, temperatures have dropped into the -20s in Edmonton and right across most of Alberta. We haven't yet hit the morning lows as of writing this, but there will be some -30s temperatures in parts of east-central Alberta.
That area remains under an extreme cold warning. Even there, most areas aren't seeing wind speeds much stronger than about 10 km/h.
Now...that's all it takes to produce wind chills close to -40 C. But, for the most part, wind isn't a huge factor.
That might change Thursday morning. So, we may see eastern Alberta under an extreme cold warning again.
Across the Edmonton region, we DO have some mid minus 20s at the airports. In fact, as of 6 a.m., the Villeneuve airport was reading -28 C.
We'll have to wait until later today to determine if and where any records have been set.
We haven't hit -20 C this early in November in about 30 years.
Today is the earliest arrival of a -20 C temperature in the city since 1991 when we hit -21.9 C on Nov. 2.
We were close a few times.
- 2019 hit -19.6 C on Nov. 11
- 2017 hit -18 C on Nov. 4
- 2003 hit -18 C on Nov. 5
- 1995 hit -20.5 C on Nov. 10
But...you have to go back to 1991 to find the last time it was in the -20s in Edmonton this early in November.
Looking ahead, similar temperatures (probably just slightly milder) Thursday.
Friday morning will be around -20 C again and outdoor Remembrance Day ceremonies will have temperatures in the minus teens.
BUT...we should be back into single digits by Friday afternoon.
It's the weekend that'll really start to feel noticeably warmer. Daytime highs in the -2 C to -6 C range for Saturday/Sunday and early next week.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Mainly sunny.
High: -17
Tonight - Increasing cloud overnight.
9pm: -19
Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -21
Afternoon High: -13
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -20
Afternoon High: -8
Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of flurries.
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: -4
Sunday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -11
Afternoon High: -2
Monday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -12
Afternoon High: -2
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Coldest early-November morning in decades
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Everything is broken in this country' Pierre Poilievre says, blaming PM Trudeau
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says everything feels broken in Canada, and he's placing the blame for this on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals, pitching a Conservative government as the solution.
Four takeaways from the U.S. midterm elections
Democrats were enjoying a stronger-than-expected showing in the U.S. midterm elections early on Wednesday, but there still remains the possibility that Republicans could end up with control of both the House and the U.S. Senate.
'A very different kind of monarchy is starting to show,' royal expert says
King Charles III has had two months to settle into his new role as sovereign. In that short time, the world is already seeing a shift to what seems to be a less formal and more accessible monarchy, says a royal expert.
Majority of Canadians support return of face masks in indoor public spaces if deemed necessary: survey
A majority of Canadians say they would support the return of mandatory face masks this fall for indoor public spaces if government officials deemed it necessary, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
'Feels a little more daunting': Montreal teacher who survived stabbing by student questions whether teaching days are over
Nearly a year after Montreal high school teacher Maxime Canuel was stabbed by a student, he says he may not return to the classroom. "To turn my back on someone now is a lot harder," said Canuel who, at the time of the attack, was teaching art at John F. Kennedy High School on Saint Michel Boulevard. On Dec. 9, 2021, at 10:10 a.m., police arrested a 16-year-old boy who had fled school grounds after attacking Canuel, stabbing him in the shoulder and chest.
Russians withdrawing from key position in southern Ukraine
Russia's military announced Wednesday that it's withdrawing from Ukraine's southern city of Kherson and nearby areas, in what would be another in a series of humiliating setbacks for Moscow's forces in the 8-month-old war.
Newly discovered photos show Nazi Kristallnacht up close
Harrowing, previously unseen images from 1938's Kristallnacht pogrom against German and Austrian Jews have surfaced in a photograph collection donated to Israel's Yad Vashem memorial, the organization said Wednesday.
Halifax university student dies from suspected case of meningococcal meningitis: Public Health
Health officials in Nova Scotia are investigating a suspected case of meningococcal meningitis after the death of a Halifax university student.
Coutts mayor says RCMP was caught off guard by blockade despite warnings
The mayor of Coutts, Alta., says RCMP appeared to be caught off-guard by a protest blockade of the U.S -- Canada border crossing last winter, even though he warned the provincial government it could happen.
Calgary
-
Calgary non-profit groups urge province to use budget surplus to help most vulnerable
A collective of Calgary emergency shelters and non-profits groups is calling on the province to spend a portion of its projected $13.2 billion surplus helping Alberta's most vulnerable residents and addressing what it calls a "chronic underfunding" for social services.
-
Serious crash closes Highway 72 north of Calgary
Emergency crews are on scene at a serious crash north of Calgary that has closed an area highway.
-
Smith's victory in Brooks-Medicine Hat could mark a 'pivot' in her priorities, experts suggest
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith won her seat in the legislature in a byelection on Tuesday night, but political experts say it wasn't the landslide victory she was expecting – something that could suggest a shift in the leader's game plan.
Saskatoon
-
'We don't know what happened to her,' says family of inmate who died in Pine Grove
The family of an inmate woman who died in a provincial jail this summer say her life could have been saved.
-
WestJet outage strands Saskatoon residents
Hilary Kennedy shouldn't be stepping over skiffs of snow on her nightly walks.
-
Saskatoon Police confirm human remains to be Megan Gallagher
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has confirmed that human remains found near St. Louis, Sask. are that of Megan Gallagher.
Regina
-
Man charged with impaired driving after semi-truck collides with several parked vehicles
The driver of a semi-truck is facing an impaired driving charge after a collision involving seven other vehicles on Park Street Tuesday, Regina police said.
-
'Everything is broken in this country' Pierre Poilievre says, blaming PM Trudeau
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says everything feels broken in Canada, and he's placing the blame for this on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals, pitching a Conservative government as the solution.
-
Family says Saskatchewan farmer killed fighting in Ukraine
The family of a Saskatchewan farmer who served with the Canadian military in Afghanistan says he has been killed fighting in Ukraine.
Atlantic
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | 'You’re supposed to be guiding them': Mom worried for son after alleged knife incident at Halifax school
The mother of a 15-year-old student who was the victim of an alleged knife incident at Citadel High School in Halifax is speaking out in hopes it will prompt stronger penalties against other students and make the school safer.
-
Halifax university student dies from suspected case of meningococcal meningitis: Public Health
Health officials in Nova Scotia are investigating a suspected case of meningococcal meningitis after the death of a Halifax university student.
-
Storm Nicole expected to bring rain and wind to Atlantic Canada this weekend
Environment Canada says a tropical storm set to make landfall in Florida possibly as a Category 1 hurricane later today or tomorrow is expected to bring a fall storm over the East Coast.
Toronto
-
Ford says Ontario education worker strike was 'much more dangerous' than suspending certain Charter rights
Premier Doug Ford said he believes the two-day strike held by education workers amid tense contract negotiations was “much more dangerous” than overriding the Charter rights of those workers to keep them off the picket line.
-
Drake and 21 Savage are being sued for their fake Vogue cover
Drake and 21 Savage are being sued by Condé Nast, the owner and publisher of Vogue magazine, for their fake magazine cover during the promotion of their joint album Her Loss.
-
Ontario ER wait times for hospitals reach record high in September
The Ontario government is being urged to provide an update on its plans to stabilize health care in the province in light of “damning evidence” in a leaked report showing wait times in hospital emergency rooms are continuing to increase.
Montreal
-
'Feels a little more daunting': Montreal teacher who survived stabbing by student questions whether teaching days are over
Nearly a year after Montreal high school teacher Maxime Canuel was stabbed by a student, he says he may not return to the classroom. "To turn my back on someone now is a lot harder," said Canuel who, at the time of the attack, was teaching art at John F. Kennedy High School on Saint Michel Boulevard. On Dec. 9, 2021, at 10:10 a.m., police arrested a 16-year-old boy who had fled school grounds after attacking Canuel, stabbing him in the shoulder and chest.
-
Most Quebecers to get $400 or $600 from the government to fight inflation
The Legault government is handing out cheques to Quebecers ahead of the holidays. Finance Minister Eric Girard announced at a news conference Wednesday that as of December, the government will give out between $400 and $600 to people who earn less than $100,000.
-
'Mr. Trudeau thinks he is better than Christian Dube,' says Legault
Quebec Premier François Legault blames Ottawa for a failed federal-provincial health ministers' meeting, which ended Tuesday in Vancouver. At the conference's close, the federal government refused to increase its share of funding for the healthcare system -- a bone of contention among the provinces for at least two decades.
Ottawa
-
'Everything is broken in this country' Pierre Poilievre says, blaming PM Trudeau
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says everything feels broken in Canada, and he's placing the blame for this on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals, pitching a Conservative government as the solution.
-
Good Samaritan donates $300 after Ottawa poppy box stolen
A donation box stuffed with cash was stolen from a west Ottawa shopping mall, but a good Samaritan stepped up and gave back in a big way.
-
Majority of Canadians support return of face masks in indoor public spaces if deemed necessary: survey
A majority of Canadians say they would support the return of mandatory face masks this fall for indoor public spaces if government officials deemed it necessary, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
Kitchener
-
University of Waterloo brings back masking requirement
As of Wednesday, masks will be required for all indoor academic activities, including lectures, seminars, labs and tests at the University of Waterloo.
-
'I started when I was 22': 97-year-old volunteer making Christmas pudding for seven decades
It takes hours of pounding, mixing, weighing and wrapping to produce a quality plum pudding.
-
Palmerston driver charged after dog falls out of vehicle
A Palmerston 28-year-old has been charged after police say a dog fell off the back of the side-by-side they were driving.
Northern Ontario
-
Incoming winter storm triggers weather alerts in northern Ontario
Environment Canada issued weather alerts Wednesday morning for much of northern Ontario as a developing low-pressure system is expected to bring a mix of cold and wet conditions.
-
Four takeaways from the U.S. midterm elections
Democrats were enjoying a stronger-than-expected showing in the U.S. midterm elections early on Wednesday, but there still remains the possibility that Republicans could end up with control of both the House and the U.S. Senate.
-
Fire at new North Bay elementary school being built
Crews from all three North Bay fire stations were called to a fire Tuesday night at the site of a new elementary school being built in the city.
Winnipeg
-
'It is very shocking': Family of Winnipeg car crash victim concerned thousands stolen from online fundraiser
A Winnipeg family is raising concerns about online donations made to help with their son's funeral expenses.
-
Majority of Canadians support return of face masks in indoor public spaces if deemed necessary: survey
A majority of Canadians say they would support the return of mandatory face masks this fall for indoor public spaces if government officials deemed it necessary, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
-
Manitoba boy sent 5,000 hockey cards after his collection was stolen
Strangers from across North America have sent a Manitoba boy thousands of hockey cards after his original collection was stolen last month.
Vancouver
-
B.C. jury makes 7 recommendations after man who stabbed officer shot 9 times by police
Better training for staff selling firearms and a better process for booking mental-health appointments are among the recommendations being made by a B.C. jury that examined a 2016 police shooting.
-
David Eby to be sworn in as B.C. premier at Vancouver Musqueam centre
David Eby will be sworn in as British Columbia's new premier by Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin in Vancouver next week, breaking with tradition. The Nov. 18 ceremony will be held at the Musqueam Community Centre instead of the traditional venue of Government House in Victoria.
-
Half of young adults support B.C. changing name to reflect Indigenous heritage: poll
Half of young adults support the idea of changing British Columbia’s name to reflect the province’s Indigenous heritage, according to a new survey.
Vancouver Island
-
David Eby to be sworn in as B.C. premier at Vancouver Musqueam centre
David Eby will be sworn in as British Columbia's new premier by Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin in Vancouver next week, breaking with tradition. The Nov. 18 ceremony will be held at the Musqueam Community Centre instead of the traditional venue of Government House in Victoria.
-
B.C. marine protection plan is sweeping but sparse on details, experts say
There's much to celebrate in the proposed plan to create a string of marine protected areas stretching Canada's West Coast from northern Vancouver Island to Alaska, experts say.
-
B.C. man who led 'military-style' bank robbery in U.S. has sentence reduced
A British Columbia man who led a 'military-style' bank robbery and later tried to hire someone to murder a U.S. federal prosecutor has won a reduced prison sentence due his age at the time of the crimes and his behaviour while incarcerated, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Seattle.