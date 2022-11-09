Josh Classen's forecast: Coldest early-November morning in decades

At least it'll be sunny and calm.

Temperatures will be about 15 degrees colder than the seasonal averages for today and Thursday.

BUT...the wind should be light through the day and we'll be sunny across most of north-central and northern Alberta.

As cold air settles in, temperatures have dropped into the -20s in Edmonton and right across most of Alberta. We haven't yet hit the morning lows as of writing this, but there will be some -30s temperatures in parts of east-central Alberta.

That area remains under an extreme cold warning. Even there, most areas aren't seeing wind speeds much stronger than about 10 km/h.

Now...that's all it takes to produce wind chills close to -40 C. But, for the most part, wind isn't a huge factor.

That might change Thursday morning. So, we may see eastern Alberta under an extreme cold warning again.

Across the Edmonton region, we DO have some mid minus 20s at the airports. In fact, as of 6 a.m., the Villeneuve airport was reading -28 C.

We'll have to wait until later today to determine if and where any records have been set.

We haven't hit -20 C this early in November in about 30 years.

Today is the earliest arrival of a -20 C temperature in the city since 1991 when we hit -21.9 C on Nov. 2.

We were close a few times.

2019 hit -19.6 C on Nov. 11

2017 hit -18 C on Nov. 4

2003 hit -18 C on Nov. 5

1995 hit -20.5 C on Nov. 10

But...you have to go back to 1991 to find the last time it was in the -20s in Edmonton this early in November.

Looking ahead, similar temperatures (probably just slightly milder) Thursday.

Friday morning will be around -20 C again and outdoor Remembrance Day ceremonies will have temperatures in the minus teens.

BUT...we should be back into single digits by Friday afternoon.

It's the weekend that'll really start to feel noticeably warmer. Daytime highs in the -2 C to -6 C range for Saturday/Sunday and early next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: -17

Tonight - Increasing cloud overnight.

9pm: -19

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -21

Afternoon High: -13

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -8

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: -4

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -2

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -2