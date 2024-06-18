Josh Classen's forecast: Cool again today, but a warming trend is coming
One more cool day and another chilly morning Wednesday...THEN a warming trend kicks in.
No widespread frost in central and north-central Alberta this morning, but a few spots dipped slightly below 0 C.
We may see a repeat of that Wednesday morning. But, again, most neighbourhoods in Edmonton should stay a few degrees above 0 C.
Temperatures will get to the mid-teens with a mix of sun and cloud in the Edmonton area today. There's a slight risk of a spotty shower this afternoon. But, most of the city should stay dry.
There's a much better chance for scattered showers in areas closer to Red Deer this afternoon.
AND...the snow continues this morning in southwest Alberta.
It's not a STRONG upper ridge that's coming in for the end of the week. But, we DO have some warmer air rippling in aloft.
That'll help keep skies sunnier for Wednesday-Saturday and surface temperatures will climb to around 20 C on Wednesday and then into the low 20s Thursday for the summer solstice.
We're still looking at daytime highs in the 25 to 30 C range for Friday-Sunday in the city and surrounding areas.
Then, the ridge moves off. It doesn't get COLD, but we'll see daytime highs slip back closer to 20 C for early next week. That'll be preceded by a chance of showers/thunderstorms Sunday evening.
So, summer's just around the corner and it looks like we'll get a stretch of warmer, sunnier weather for the start of the new season.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Mix of sun & cloud. Slight risk of a spotty shower this afternoon.
High: 15
Tonight - A few clouds.
9pm: 9
Wednesday - Sunny with a few clouds.
Morning Low: 4
Afternoon High: 20
Thursday - Partly cloudy.
SUMMER SOLSTICE
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 23
Friday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 11
Afternoon High: 25
Saturday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 12
Afternoon High: 28
Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.
Morning Low: 15
Afternoon High: 28
