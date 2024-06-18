Josh Classen's forecast: Cool again today, but a warming trend is coming

One more cool day and another chilly morning Wednesday...THEN a warming trend kicks in.

No widespread frost in central and north-central Alberta this morning, but a few spots dipped slightly below 0 C.

We may see a repeat of that Wednesday morning. But, again, most neighbourhoods in Edmonton should stay a few degrees above 0 C.

Temperatures will get to the mid-teens with a mix of sun and cloud in the Edmonton area today. There's a slight risk of a spotty shower this afternoon. But, most of the city should stay dry.

There's a much better chance for scattered showers in areas closer to Red Deer this afternoon.

AND...the snow continues this morning in southwest Alberta.

It's not a STRONG upper ridge that's coming in for the end of the week. But, we DO have some warmer air rippling in aloft.

That'll help keep skies sunnier for Wednesday-Saturday and surface temperatures will climb to around 20 C on Wednesday and then into the low 20s Thursday for the summer solstice.

We're still looking at daytime highs in the 25 to 30 C range for Friday-Sunday in the city and surrounding areas.

Then, the ridge moves off. It doesn't get COLD, but we'll see daytime highs slip back closer to 20 C for early next week. That'll be preceded by a chance of showers/thunderstorms Sunday evening.

So, summer's just around the corner and it looks like we'll get a stretch of warmer, sunnier weather for the start of the new season.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. Slight risk of a spotty shower this afternoon.

High: 15

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 9

Wednesday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 20

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

SUMMER SOLSTICE

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 23

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 25

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 28

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 28