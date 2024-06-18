EDMONTON
Edmonton & Area Weather

    • Josh Classen's forecast: Cool again today, but a warming trend is coming

    An aerial image of Edmonton's Victoria Golf Course in the North Saskatchewan River valley, with downtown Edmonton and the High Level and Walterdale bridges visible in the background, taken on June 14, 2024. (Cam Wiebe / CTV News Edmonton) An aerial image of Edmonton's Victoria Golf Course in the North Saskatchewan River valley, with downtown Edmonton and the High Level and Walterdale bridges visible in the background, taken on June 14, 2024. (Cam Wiebe / CTV News Edmonton)
    One more cool day and another chilly morning Wednesday...THEN a warming trend kicks in.

    No widespread frost in central and north-central Alberta this morning, but a few spots dipped slightly below 0 C.

    We may see a repeat of that Wednesday morning. But, again, most neighbourhoods in Edmonton should stay a few degrees above 0 C.

    Temperatures will get to the mid-teens with a mix of sun and cloud in the Edmonton area today. There's a slight risk of a spotty shower this afternoon. But, most of the city should stay dry.

    There's a much better chance for scattered showers in areas closer to Red Deer this afternoon.

    AND...the snow continues this morning in southwest Alberta.

    It's not a STRONG upper ridge that's coming in for the end of the week. But, we DO have some warmer air rippling in aloft.

    That'll help keep skies sunnier for Wednesday-Saturday and surface temperatures will climb to around 20 C on Wednesday and then into the low 20s Thursday for the summer solstice.

    We're still looking at daytime highs in the 25 to 30 C range for Friday-Sunday in the city and surrounding areas.

    Then, the ridge moves off. It doesn't get COLD, but we'll see daytime highs slip back closer to 20 C for early next week. That'll be preceded by a chance of showers/thunderstorms Sunday evening.

    So, summer's just around the corner and it looks like we'll get a stretch of warmer, sunnier weather for the start of the new season.

     

    Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

    Today - Mix of sun & cloud. Slight risk of a spotty shower this afternoon.

    High: 15

     

    Tonight - A few clouds.

    9pm: 9

     

    Wednesday - Sunny with a few clouds.

    Morning Low: 4

    Afternoon High: 20

     

    Thursday - Partly cloudy.

    SUMMER SOLSTICE

    Morning Low: 9

    Afternoon High: 23

     

    Friday - Mainly sunny.

    Morning Low: 11

    Afternoon High: 25

     

    Saturday - Mainly sunny.

    Morning Low: 12

    Afternoon High: 28

     

    Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

    Morning Low: 15

    Afternoon High: 28  

