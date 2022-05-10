Josh Classen's forecast: Cool again today, warming trend starts tomorrow

A few flurries moving through the Edmonton region early this morning.

No significant accumulation, although there IS some evidence on a few surfaces.

We'll be cloudy with a few occasional flurries in the area through the rest of the morning.

Most neighbourhoods shouldn't see non-stop precip all morning. But, there will be pockets "in the region" most/all of this morning.

AND...we may even see that flip to a bit of a rain/snow mix midday.

By this afternoon, sunny breaks develop and although there's a slight risk of a shower late this evening, I think Edmonton should be dry through Oilers game-time tonight.

Temperatures are a few degrees below zero across the Edmonton region early this morning.

It'll be slow to warm up today. By noon, it's probably no warmer than about 3 C in the city.

Our high of 9 or 10 C should come around 6 or 7 p.m.

Wind looks to be relatively light today, just 10-15 km/h out of the west.

Warmer air starts to move in Wednesday. There's a chance of some scattered showers in the Edmonton region in the afternoon.

But, temperatures should be back to the mid-teens (right around average).

Daytime highs in the 15 to 20 C range are in the forecast for Thursday-Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy with a few flurries this morning.

40% chance of a rain/snow mix midday.

Then...Sunny breaks late this afternoon.

Wind: W 10-15

High: 9

Tonight - Cloudy periods. Slight risk of a scattered shower late this evening.

Wind: SW 5-10

9pm: 7

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of a shower in the afternoon.

Wind becoming E 10-20 km/h in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 16

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 17

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 15

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 16

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 20