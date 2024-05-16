Josh Classen's forecast: Cool air may linger through the long weekend

A broad upper low (pool of cold air aloft) will continue to hang over the province for the next few days and probably right through into early next week.

So, don't expect much more than a few sunny breaks between now and the end of the long weekend. AND...it's now looking like the cooler-than-average temperatures will last right through to at least the middle of next week.

There's some uncertainty with just HOW cool will be in the Edmonton region. I think we'll get to the low teens today, but then highs could be anywhere between 10 and 15 C for Friday-Monday.

I'll split the difference and go with 14 C on Saturday, 13 C on Sunday, and 13 C on Monday. Just keep in mind that we could be two or three degrees on either side of those forecast highs.

As for precipitation, we'll have some showers move through the Edmonton region this morning. Those should push north of the city for the afternoon, so just a slight chance of a scattered shower this afternoon.

Friday looks cloudy and mostly rain-free; just a 30-per cent chance of a scattered shower, especially late in the day.

I'm also adding a chance of showers into the forecast for early Sunday morning and the possibility of some rain (maybe some steadier, heavier rain) on Monday.

The Fort McMurray area is getting some rain this morning and there's more precipitation on the way for that area in the coming days. Heavier, steadier rain is likely in that area tonight and early Friday.

In fact, there's a slight chance of some wet snow mixed in with the rain early Friday morning.

We may also see some snow in the mountain parks over the next few days.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Morning showers. Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of a shower this afteroon.

High: 14

Tonight - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: 10

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower, especially late in the day.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 10

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 14

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a morning shower.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 13

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers or periods of rain.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 13

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 16