Josh Classen's forecast: Cool and breezy today, but warmth is just around the corner

It appears most of Edmonton and surrounding areas escaped frost this morning.

There are a few spots in outlying areas that may have a touch of frost, but temperatures in the city have stayed a couple degrees above 0 C.

Tomorrow morning will probably be a different story.

Cooler air has slid in on that gusty northwesterly flow we had Wednesday.

Temperatures will only get to a high of 9 or 10 C this afternoon and the wind will be a factor again.

It's relatively calm early this morning. But, by mid-morning, we'll have wind speeds around 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h and that'll persist through the afternoon.

The wind should drop off fairly quickly this evening.

The combo of a cool day followed by light wind and clear skies tonight means we'll probably slip a few degrees below 0 C Friday morning.

I think the city will hit a low of -1 or -2 C and outlying areas could be as cool as about -5 C.

We haven't "officially" been below 0 C yet, although a few spots in and around the city have reported some patchy frost.

The weather station at Blatchford hasn't been cooler than 0.7 C on Sep 30 and 0.1 C on Oct 1.

So, tomorrow morning will be our coolest temperature since the spring.

It'll probably also be the coldest temperature we get for a while.

So, if you're thinking about covering up plants, it'll just be for one night and not a recurring thing in the coming days.

An upper ridge slips in from the west and we'll see a rapid warm-up Friday.

Temperatures should get close to 20 C on Friday and I have daytime highs in the 20-23 C range for Saturday through Monday in Edmonton.

That ridge will also keep skies clear, so we'll get a string of sunny days in the city and surrounding areas.

Despite the clear skies and light wind, morning lows are expected to stay 4 to 7 C above 0 C through the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Looking LONG Range: There's a chance of showers sometime between Tuesday night and Thursday morning.

As I said yesterday, I don't think it'll rain non-stop in the timeframe. But, we'll probably see at least some precipitation in that window.

AND...daytime highs will likely slip back to the low to mid teens after Tuesday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

Wind NW 20 gusting to 40 km/h late morning and through the afternoon.

High: 9

Tonight - Mainly clear. Wind easing.

9pm: 6

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 19

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 21

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 22

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 22

Tuesday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers in the evening.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 18