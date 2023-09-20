Josh Classen's forecast: Cool and cloudy today, but the sun's coming back

Not a lot of rain in Edmonton last night and this morning.

But, some light showers have been making there way through the region and should continue to affect parts of the city through to mid-morning.

We're right on the edge of the precip. So, it's mainly eastern and southern parts of the Edmonton area that will continue to see some light showers this morning (drier downtown and in the west and north).

Areas south of Edmonton from around Camrose/Wetaskiwin south to Red Deer and SE of city from around Hay Lakes to Viking have had some steadier precipitation overnight.

It looks like roughly 5-10mm has fallen, with a some spots closer to 15mm.

(weather stations in Edmonton are under 2mm, most are under 1mm)

Rain will continue to fall in areas around Red Deer right through to this afternoon.

Staying cloudy in Edmonton and surrounding areas through the day. There will probably be some sunny breaks just north of the city this afternoon and that may allow for a pop-up shower or isolated thundershower late this afternoon.

Most of the city will miss out on that. But, there's a slight risk of an isolated shower in parts of the city or surrounding area late this afternoon or early this evening.

Clearing across central and north-central AB overnight means we'll probably see some widespread frost. Watch for frost advisories to be issued later today.

And...there's a good chance of fog developing early Thursday morning. That'll mostly happen in areas that are a bit wetter through the day today, but we could see some fog in Edmonton early Thursday as well.

Sunnier and warming up Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will top out around 15 C today. But, we should be back into the upper teens Thursday and then highs are forecast to be near 20 for Friday/Saturday/Sunday.

Sunny skies Friday/Saturday thanks to a short-lived Upper Ridge.

Sunday's probably a bit cloudier as a surface trough moves through. That trough probably produces some showers in areas north and west of Edmonton Sunday afternoon.

I've added a slight risk of a shower into the Edmonton forecast for Sunday, although it looks like most (probably all) of the precip will avoid the city. It's just that Sunday's several days off and the location of those showers is still uncertain.

Looking long range - Once the warmer air returns, it should stick around for a while. Daytime highs will likely be in the 18- to 22-degree range from this Thursday right through to at least the middle of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area

Today - Cloudy. Showers moving south of the city this morning.

30% chance of an isolated shower late this afternoon.

High: 15

Tonight - 30% chance of an isolated shower early this evening. Clearing overnight.

Fog patches possible overnight.

9pm: 11

Thursday - Fog patches possible in the morning. Otherwise, Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 18

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 20

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 21

Sunday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 19

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 20