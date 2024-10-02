Josh Classen's forecast: Cool and cloudy today, with a warming trend coming soon
Clouds dominate the sky over central and north-central Alberta again today. We'll see a few sunny breaks, but far more cloud cover and temperatures held to around 10 C for an afternoon high.
I don't think we'll see any showers in the Edmonton region through the daytime hours.
There's a slight risk of some showers this evening, but most (probably all) of that will stay west and south of the city.
As that narrow band pushes further south Thursday morning, areas from Red Deer east toward Coronation get a chance of showers and some rain/snow mix.
Skies will be clearing in the Edmonton region overnight and that'll give way to frost Thursday morning.
Temperatures in the city will dip one to three degrees below 0 C and outlying areas will be two to five degrees below 0 C early Thursday.
It's a one-off, though.
This is the only significant frost risk for the next five to seven days. So, you can cover the garden or plants tonight and then not worry about covering them again until next week at the earliest.
After that frosty start, we'll warm up to a high near 13 C under sunny skies on Thursday and that warming trend will continue through the weekend and into next week.
Afternoon highs will be in the mid teens Friday/Saturday. Sunday's looking like an upper teens day and Monday/Tuesday should both be around 20 C for afternoon highs.
AND...more sun than cloud through those four days.
So, this cool and cloudy start to October won't last. Warmer (or..."milder") and sunnier weather is just around the corner.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. Wind NW 10-15 km/h
High: 10
Tonight - Clearing overnight.
9pm: 6
Thursday - Sunny with a few afternoon clouds.
Morning Low: -1
Afternoon High: 13
Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 3
Afternoon High: 15
Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.
Morning Low: 4
Afternoon High: 16
Sunday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 4
Afternoon High: 17
Monday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 5
Afternoon High: 20
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Israeli troops battle Hezbollah in Lebanon as fears of a wider war mount after Iran's missile attack
Israeli troops battled Hezbollah militants inside Lebanon on Wednesday after launching what they say are limited ground operations there. The region meanwhile braced for further escalation as Israel vowed to retaliate for Iran's ballistic missile attack the day before.
Fact-checking the CBS News U.S. vice-presidential debate between Vance and Walz
Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Republican Sen. JD Vance of Ohio are facing off Tuesday night in New York City for their first – and only – U.S. vice-presidential debate. Here is a live fact check of everything being said between the two.
Emily Carr painting purchased for $50 at U.S. barn sale heading to auction
When New York-based art dealer Allen Treibitz went to a barn sale in the Hamptons a few months ago, a painting hanging in the old structure immediately caught his eye.
Buffalo Bills' Von Miller suspended by NFL for 4 games for violating personal conduct policy
Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller was suspended four games by the NFL on Tuesday for violating the league's personal conduct policy.
Ontario man shocked when engine not covered under warranty due to 'over revving'
A Pickering, Ont., student going to college to be a mechanic is shocked the engine in his two-year-old car will not be repaired under warranty after the dealership claimed he had been 'over-revving' the engine.
Did you feel it? Small earthquake hits northwest of Montreal
Some residents felt a slight tremor as a minor earthquake hit Quebec on Wednesday morning about 60 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
Lack of ambition in Canada creating '600-pound beaver in the room': Shopify president
The president of e-commerce giant Shopify Inc. wants Canada to address a problem he calls "the 600-pound beaver in the room."
'It's ridiculous': Kelowna father furious after violent attack on his 13-year-old daughter
A father in Kelowna is furious after his 13-year-old daughter was brutally beaten on Gyro Beach. He is calling for criminal charges in the devastating attack, which was caught on video by multiple bystanders.
W5 Investigates Travelling along the world's most dangerous land route for migrants
In a five-part series this week on CTVNews.ca and CTV National News at 11, W5's Avery Haines follows the harrowing journeys of migrants who risk their lives crossing the Darien Gap and ride atop Mexico's notorious 'Train of Death'. In this third installment, Haines travels across the Mexico-U.S. border.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
2 arrested following shooting at Calgary hotel
Calgary police say two people have been arrested and another person is in hospital following a shooting at the Olympia Lodge on 16 Avenue N.W.
-
Gas well fire north of Calgary finally out; investigations into cause underway
An energy company that runs a natural gas well north of Calgary says a roughly 24-hour fire that injured five workers has finally been snuffed out.
-
Fast-tracked school funding will be widely distributed in Alberta, education minister predicts
Projects in six non-city communities have landed on an early funding list under a multi-billion-dollar program to alleviate overcrowding in Alberta schools.
Lethbridge
-
'Our responsibility to help out': Lethbridge Soup Kitchen celebrates 40 years
From offering two meals a week to three a day, the Lethbridge Soup Kitchen has grown immensely over the past 40 years.
-
Delay in sentencing for three ringleaders convicted of mischief at Coutts blockade
The sentencing for three men convicted of helping lead and coordinate the COVID-19 protest blockade at Coutts, Alta., in 2022 has been delayed.
-
Lethbridge boy reunited with first responders, bystanders who saved him from near-drowning
A 10-year-old boy from Lethbridge is being praised as a hero after a routine summer outing at the pool nearly turned tragic for his friend.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan First Nations leader who helped thousands attain higher education has died
An Ahtahkakoop man who came to prominence in Saskatchewan’s Indigenous business community and helped thousands of First Nations people complete their education died on Friday.
-
Election season officially underway in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan residents will vote for their next provincial government on Oct. 28.
-
Sask. voter intention, leader familiarity, key issues: Here's a recap of CTV's pre-election season polling
Exclusive polling data collected by CTV News in partnership with Insightrix outlines what preferences voters have, if they’re familiar with the party leaders and what issues matter most as Saskatchewan enters into the 2024 provincial election campaign.
Regina
-
Riders wear Indigenous-themed logo for first time over weekend
Over the weekend, the Saskatchewan Roughriders wore their Indigenous-themed logo for the first time at Mosaic Stadium.
-
Election season officially underway in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan residents will vote for their next provincial government on Oct. 28.
-
Sentencing for fatal 2020 SaskPower incident in Weyburn adjourned until Oct. 18
Sentencing in relation to a fatal incident in 2020 that left two experienced SaskPower workers dead has been adjourned until Oct. 18, according to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW).
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Police Department projected to be over budget for 2024: report
The Vancouver Police Department is expecting to be over budget by the end of the year, according to a report.
-
Heiltsuk Nation family alleges racial profiling after incident at B.C. Canadian Tire
An Indigenous family has filed a human rights complaint against retail giant Canadian Tire over a pair of incidents that happened on the same day at the company’s Coquitlam, B.C., location.
-
Emily Carr painting purchased for $50 at U.S. barn sale heading to auction
When New York-based art dealer Allen Treibitz went to a barn sale in the Hamptons a few months ago, a painting hanging in the old structure immediately caught his eye.
Vancouver Island
-
Man charged with first-degree murder in Vancouver Island killing
A young man has been charged with first-degree murder after police were called to investigate a suspicious death on Vancouver Island over the weekend.
-
'Anti-human agenda': B.C. Conservative leader suggests climate action motivated by overpopulation concerns
The leader of the B.C. Conservative party is once again under fire for comments related to climate change – this time for suggesting there is an "anti-human agenda" behind the push to confront warming global temperatures.
-
Emily Carr painting purchased for $50 at U.S. barn sale heading to auction
When New York-based art dealer Allen Treibitz went to a barn sale in the Hamptons a few months ago, a painting hanging in the old structure immediately caught his eye.
Toronto
-
Toronto police to ramp up presence ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary
Toronto’s top cop says there will be an increased police presence in Jewish neighbourhoods and at mosques across the city as the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel approaches.
-
Ontario man shocked when engine not covered under warranty due to 'over revving'
A Pickering, Ont., student going to college to be a mechanic is shocked the engine in his two-year-old car will not be repaired under warranty after the dealership claimed he had been 'over-revving' the engine.
-
Ontario teacher shortage to worsen in 2027, ministry document warns
Ontario is staring down a teacher shortage as retirements and student enrolment are both on the rise, and the Ministry of Education expects the situation will start to get even worse in 2027.
Montreal
-
Quebec's language law may force music gear off store shelves
Quebec's language will have unexpected consequences on music retailers as they brace for major changes in the new year.
-
Did you feel it? Small earthquake hits northwest of Montreal
Some residents felt a slight tremor as a minor earthquake hit Quebec on Wednesday morning about 60 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
-
Bank card fraud scheme targets seniors, five arrested: Quebec police
A joint police operation in Quebec resulted in five arrests in LaSalle and Laval, which were allegedly connected to a 'false representative' fraud scheme targetting seniors.
Atlantic
-
Man dies following Sept. 22 assault; Fredericton police investigating homicide
Police in Fredericton are investigating a homicide after a man who was assaulted last week died from his injuries.
-
Body of man found at Saint John tent encampment; police don't believe death is criminal in nature
The Saint John Police Force is investigating a sudden death after the body of a man was found at a tent encampment in the city.
-
SailGP to return to Canada in 2026; Halifax preparing bid to host event
SailGP has announced it will return to Canada in 2026, but a host city has not yet been chosen. Frank Denis of Sail Nova Scotia says the association is in a bid process now for a potential SailGP return to Halifax.
Winnipeg
-
Labour action may disrupt some Manitoba health services
Manitobans are being advised that potential labour action next week could disrupt community health services.
-
Drought conditions, administrative costs dry up Manitoba Hydro’s finances: fiscal report
Manitoba Hydro reported a $157 million consolidated net loss according to the company's 2023-24 fiscal update.
-
Manitoba legislature sitting to feature omnibus budget bill and new Independent
Manitoba politicians are returning to the legislature today following their summer break.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa councillor posts social media video of close call with car while cycling
An Ottawa councillor has posted video on social media of what appears to be a close call with a car while biking in Ottawa.
-
Delivery of some new zero-emission buses delayed into new year, 60-foot electric buses cancelled: OC Transpo
A planned expansion of OC Transpo's zero-emission bus fleet is expected to be delayed and the city won’t be getting any 60-foot electric buses, according to a new report.
-
Ottawa police look to identify 3 persons of interest in connection to Centretown homicide
Quentin Dorsainvil, 17, of Ottawa died after a shooting on Sept. 15 in the area of Percy and Nepean streets. Dorsainvil played football with the Kanata Knights before moving to Florida after the 2023 season to pursue football.
Northern Ontario
-
Jacob Hoggard's cross-examination set to continue in his sexual assault trial
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is set to continue his testimony today after taking the stand in his sexual assault trial.
-
Man arrested after two females found dead in Courtice, Ont. home
A 33-year-old man has been arrested after two females were found dead inside a home in Courtice, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Ontario man shocked when engine not covered under warranty due to 'over revving'
A Pickering, Ont., student going to college to be a mechanic is shocked the engine in his two-year-old car will not be repaired under warranty after the dealership claimed he had been 'over-revving' the engine.
Barrie
-
Community mourns Ontario man killed in collision with unmarked OPP vehicle
Tributes have started pouring in for a Midland, Ont. man who died after reportedly being struck by an unmarked provincial police vehicle over the weekend.
-
Large amount of alcohol taken during break-in at Midland establishment
One man is charged after a break-and-enter at a Midland restaurant.
-
Criminal charges laid against man accused of seriously injuring police officer
A 39-year-old man of no fixed address accused of seriously injuring a Barrie police officer is facing several criminal charges.
Kitchener
-
Guelph man accused in fatal hit-and-run charged weeks later in second crash
A Guelph man charged with the hit-and-run death of a well-known community advocate and has now been charged in a separate collision.
-
Elmira, Ont. jewellery store closing after nearly 100 years in business following robbery
The family-owned business, which has been a fixture on Arthur Street South since 1927, made the difficult decision to shut down following a smash and grab robbery back in June.
-
OPP seek DNA in historical missing person's case
Huron OPP are asking for DNA to possibly help solve a historical missing person's case. In October 1967, police received a report that two men left for a fishing excursion from the Port of Goderich and were never seen again.
London
-
OPP seek DNA in historical missing person's case
Huron OPP are asking for DNA to possibly help solve a historical missing person's case. In October 1967, police received a report that two men left for a fishing excursion from the Port of Goderich and were never seen again.
-
Truck comes to rest on steps of home after hitting parked car
There is no word on how the crash happened, if there were any injuries or possible charges.
-
Huron County couple scammed out of over $30K
Huron County OPP is advising of a phone scam that cost a Goderich couple $33,000.
Windsor
-
21-year-old Windsor man pleads not guilty to terrorist-related charges
A 21-year-old Windsor man is on trial in Superior Court for trying to join a terrorist organization.
-
Windsor Ward 3 residents voice concerns at downtown Meeting
Windsor’s rotating ward meetings continued Tuesday night in the downtown core, with Coun. Renaldo Agostino hosting Ward 3 residents at All Saints Anglican Church.
-
Man arrested for applying substance on gas station keypads: CKPS
Chatham-Kent police say a 63-yar-old man has been arrested for applying substance on gas station keypads.