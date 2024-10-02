EDMONTON
    Josh Classen's forecast: Cool and cloudy today, with a warming trend coming soon

    A cold front approaches Alberta's capital city in this aerial picture of downtown Edmonton on Sept. 26, 2024.
    Clouds dominate the sky over central and north-central Alberta again today. We'll see a few sunny breaks, but far more cloud cover and temperatures held to around 10 C for an afternoon high.

    I don't think we'll see any showers in the Edmonton region through the daytime hours.

    There's a slight risk of some showers this evening, but most (probably all) of that will stay west and south of the city.

    As that narrow band pushes further south Thursday morning, areas from Red Deer east toward Coronation get a chance of showers and some rain/snow mix.

    Skies will be clearing in the Edmonton region overnight and that'll give way to frost Thursday morning.

    Temperatures in the city will dip one to three degrees below 0 C and outlying areas will be two to five degrees below 0 C early Thursday.

    It's a one-off, though.

    This is the only significant frost risk for the next five to seven days. So, you can cover the garden or plants tonight and then not worry about covering them again until next week at the earliest.

    After that frosty start, we'll warm up to a high near 13 C under sunny skies on Thursday and that warming trend will continue through the weekend and into next week.

    Afternoon highs will be in the mid teens Friday/Saturday. Sunday's looking like an upper teens day and Monday/Tuesday should both be around 20 C for afternoon highs.

    AND...more sun than cloud through those four days.

    So, this cool and cloudy start to October won't last. Warmer (or..."milder") and sunnier weather is just around the corner.

     

    Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

    Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. Wind NW 10-15 km/h

    High: 10

     

    Tonight - Clearing overnight.

    9pm: 6

     

    Thursday - Sunny with a few afternoon clouds.

    Morning Low: -1

    Afternoon High: 13

     

    Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

    Morning Low: 3

    Afternoon High: 15

     

    Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.

    Morning Low: 4

    Afternoon High: 16

     

    Sunday - Partly cloudy.

    Morning Low: 4

    Afternoon High: 17

     

    Monday - Mainly sunny.

    Morning Low: 5

    Afternoon High: 20  

