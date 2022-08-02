Josh Classen's forecast: Cool and unsettled this week

It won't be as stormy as yesterday, but we may see some precipitation in the Edmonton area before the day is done.

Monday brought severe storms to many areas in central and north-central Alberta with baseball and grapefruit-sized hail in some spots, tornado warnings (although no confirmed tornados) in other spots and torrential downpours in many areas.

The Edmonton region missed out on the worst of that weather (thankfully) and the risk for severe weather today is much lower (not zero, but low).

There are a few showers in central and north-central Alberta this morning and we might get a bit of that in parts of the city before noon.

Otherwise, cloudy and breezy this morning. Then...sunny breaks and breezy this afternoon with just a slight risk of a scattered shower and/or thunderstorm.

The best chance for precipitation in the city probably comes overnight.

Late Wednesday also features a chance of a shower/thunderstorm.

Rain is likely on Thursday (especially in the morning, but possibly late in the day as well).

Friday also has a chance of morning rain.

The coming weekend looks drier and warmer.

But, we'll be cooler than average and under more clouds than sun for the next few days.

Daytime highs should top out JUST above 20 C today and Wednesday.

Thursday/Friday have forecast highs JUST below 20 C.

Mid-20 highs return for the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mostly cloudy. A few showers "in the area" this morning.

Sunny breaks this afternoon with a 30% chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm.

Wind - NW 20 gusting to 40

High: 21

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or thunderstorm overnight.

9pm: 17

Wednesday - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. 40% chance of an evening shower/thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 21

Thursday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain in the morning. Sunny breaks in the afternoon.

30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 18

Friday - Cloudy with a 40% chance of rain in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 19

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 24

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 25