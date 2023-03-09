Josh Classen's forecast: Cool, cloudy and breezy (again)

Temperatures will get slightly milder over the next few days.

But, don't expect a HUGE warm-up until next week.

AND...it actually looks like the cold air will hold the heaviest snow well to the south of the Edmonton region Friday night/Saturday.

There's been a fair amount of uncertainty with that snowfall over the past day or two and I've been thinking we'd likely get somewhere in the 3 to 7 cm range in Edmonton.

BUT...that outlook has changed.

I still think it's VERY likely that'll be get at least SOME light snow.

However, it now appears that accumulation around Edmonton should be in the 1 to 4 cm range. (There's also a chance that we get nothing more than a dusting).

So...Cloudy today with some occasional light flurries possible in the Edmonton region (no significant accumulation).

Wind in the 15-20 km/h range (with a chance of some occasional gusts) should have wind chill in the mid minus 20s this morning and then around -17 this afternoon.

Actual temperatures will climb to around -13 C by midday and -10 C this afternoon.

Cloudy again Friday with some flurries/light snow moving in from the south in the evening.

Cloudy with light snow/flurries through much of the day Saturday.

Sun breaks through the clouds on Sunday.

Friday-Monday all are forecast to have daytime highs in the -5 C to -10 C range. That's still way below the average high of 0 C.

By Wednesday of next week, we should see temperatures back to around the freezing mark for afternoon highs.

***On a personal note: this will be the last WxBlog until March 21 as I'm taking some holiday time starting Friday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mostly cloudy. A few scattered, light flurries in the area.

Wind: SE 15-20 km/h

High: -10 ***wind chill near -25 this morning & -17 this afternoon

Tonight - Mostly cloudy & breezy.

9pm: -11

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of late-day snow.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -8

Saturday - Cloudy with a 70% chance of light snow. 1 to 4 cm likely.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -7

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -8

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -7

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of light snow.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -3