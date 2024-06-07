Josh Classen's forecast: Cool, cloudy weekend ahead

Sunshine and gusty conditions will give way to clouds, showers and a big cooldown for Saturday in the Edmonton area.

The trough of low pressure that's been hanging over northern Alberta the past few days will drop south by Saturday morning.

That system has brought showers and periods of rain, especially to the northeast corner of the province. As colder air drops in today, we'll probably see some wet snow or a rain/snow mix for areas around Fort McMurray.

We should get some warmer air moving back in through the day Sunday and Monday/Tuesday will likely hit highs in the 22 to 25 C range.

So...today will play out a lot like the last few days. Sunny with a few clouds and wind around 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h.

The wind should gradually ease overnight and Saturday looks LESS breezy (15 km/h gusting to around 20 km/h).

Timing of the showers for the Edmonton area is uncertain, although morning and midday look most likely. It'll stay cloudy all day with temperatures starting out in the 6 degree range and only climbing to around 10 C for a high in the afternoon.

Again, there's some uncertainty with the afternoon temperatures and we could realistically be anywhere from 8 to 14 C. Bottom line is that it'll be cool, cloudy and (at times) wet.

IF we get some clearing Saturday night, there's the potential for some patchy frost (especially in outlying areas) Sunday morning.

Then...a bit more sun and an afternoon high near 17 C on Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds. Windy. NW 30 gusting to 50 km/h.

High: 20

Tonight - Increasing cloud. 30% chance of showers overnight.

9pm: 15

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 10

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 17

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 23

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 24

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 20