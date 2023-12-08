Josh Classen's forecast: 'Cool' end to the week, big warm-up Sunday

No more snow for the next week (or longer) in Edmonton. But, temperatures WILL slip to sub-0 C highs for the first time since Dec. 1.

We'll get to around -2 C in the city today, and then around -4 C on Saturday.

Morning temperatures in the -10 C to -15 C range this weekend, but we climb back above 0 C Sunday afternoon.

A brief step back into some cooler air Monday before a lengthier stretch of warm/mild air settles in for next week.

There's a big upper ridge that'll push across the province next week and I'm still only going with highs in the 1 C to 5 C degree range.

But, there's a chance we're a couple degrees warmer (especially Wednesday).

If you're wondering...

It's not overly rare to have mild temperatures like this in early December.

We've had an average high of 4.7 C through the first week of December 2023.

You only have to go back to 2020 to find a warmer first week. That year had an average high of 6.7 C from Dec. 1-7.

We've also see average highs of:

2.1 C in 2017; and

4.3 C in 2015.

Some colder air will EVENTUALLY settle in. But, it doesn't look like it'll happen between now and the end of next week.

In fact, there are indications that temperatures may be no colder than "average" right through to Dec. 23.

So, we'll see how it all develops. But, for now, there's no significant snow and no significant cold spell in the foreseeable future.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mostly cloudy this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

High: -2

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: -7

Saturday - Morning sun. Increasing afternoon cloud.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -4

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: 3

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -4

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 0

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 3