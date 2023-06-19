Josh Classen's forecast: Cool, soggy start to the week
Rain continues to fall north and west of the Edmonton area early this morning.
It has tapered off across much of the city and the broad area of precipitation is moving from east to west (instead of the typical west to east movement).
We'll stay mostly cloudy and there might be one or two scattered showers or thunderstorms in parts of the Edmonton area today.
But, the steadier and heavier rain will stay north and west of the city through the day.
Temperatures should get to around 13 C (provided we see at least a few sunny breaks).
Rainfall warnings are in effect for areas from Hinton/Grande Cache south to Drayton Valley/Pigeon Lake and the Rocky Mountain House/Nordegg areas.
Spruce Grove/Morinville and the Westlock/Athabasca regions are also under that rainfall warning.
We'll also see some areas of steadier rain in northeastern Alberta (south of Fort McMurray and north of St. Paul, roughly).
Here's a quick look at some of the rain totals:
- Edmonton: Most of the city received 70 to 110 mm of rain on Sunday, up to 6 a.m. today. (That's 7 to 11 centimetres since early Sunday! Or...if you prefer imperial: 2-3/4 to 4-1/3 inches.)
- Seba Beach: 167 mm
- St. Albert: 102 mm
- North end of Pigeon Lake: 82 mm
- North of Drayton Vlaley: 107 mm
- Barrhead: 109 mm
- Hinton: 46 mm
- Red Deer: 40 mm
- Camrose: 60 mm
- Viking: 50 mm
Keep in mind: Those are unofficial numbers from the start of Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. With more rain in some of those areas today, the totals will increase.
It also appears that areas near Edson has received near or over 100 mm of rain (based on radar estimates).
Those numbers are MUCH higher than the official weather summary from Environment and Climate Change Canada. But, the ECCC report that came out late yesterday was only up to 6 p.m. Sunday and doesn't account for all the rain that has fallen since.
Rain will start to move back from west to east on Tuesday. It won't be as intense, but we'll be overcast with some light rain in the Edmonton area Tuesday.
Temperatures are expected to be steady near 10 C most of the day.
We'll still be cloudy Wednesday (with some afternoon sunny breaks) and temperatures should get to the mid teens Wednesday afternoon.
After that, we're back to around 20 C by Thursday and into the mid 20s for Friday-Sunday.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Cloudy with a few afternoon sunny breaks. 40% chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm.
High: 13
Tonight - Cloudy. 40% chance of showers late this evening and overnight.
9pm:
Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers or light rain.
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 11
Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers in the morning.
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 15
Thursday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 20
Friday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 24
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 11
Afternoon High: 24
