Josh Classen's forecast: Cool spell drags on

Cool air aloft continues to dominate the weather pattern for Alberta (and most of western Canada).

So, not much change to the weather pattern for the next few days. It doesn't really look like we'll see much upper-level warming until the early part of next week.

Cloudy with some occasional sunny breaks and some occasional showers in the Edmonton area today.

Like the last few days, it won't rain ALL DAY. But, we'll probably have at least a few scattered showers in the area before the day is done. The best chance for those showers is in the first half of the day. But, an afternoon shower is certainly possible.

Friday actually looks drier and a BIT sunnier. There's still a slight risk of a brief shower, but most (probably all) of the city will stay dry.

Saturday and Sunday both have a late-day shower chance.

Showers and thunderstorms are most likely in western Alberta today and again Friday.

Temperatures continue to be below the average high of 19 C until Sunday or Monday.

We'll top out around 12 or 13 C in Edmonton today, mid-teens for afternoon highs Friday/Saturday and then closer to 20 C Sunday afternoon.

The long-range continues to look MUCH warmer, with highs in the low to mid 20s for the early to middle part of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. 60% chance of an occasional shower.

High: 13

Tonight - Clearing overnight.

9pm: 9

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 15

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 16

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 18

Monday - Partly cloudy

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 21

Tuesday - Partly cloudy

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 24