Josh Classen's forecast: Cool spell ends today as warmer air returns through the weekend

We'll get our fourth consecutive cooler-than-average day today and that's where the streak will end.

Warmer air moves in Saturday and we'll be back to average for the weekend. Above average temperatures settle in for next week.

We have an area of high pressure sitting over central Alberta keeping skies clear and wind speeds light throughout the day today.

So, it'll FEEL a lot nicer than the past few days, even with temperatures staying below 0 C through this morning and only getting to a high of 6 or 7 C this afternoon.

It's a short-lived reprieve from the breeze as we'll get some afternoon gusts on Saturday.

Temperatures are still expected to be a few degrees below 0 C Saturday morning. But, we'll get afternoon highs of around 12 C both Saturday and Sunday.

There's a low-pressure system moving in from the southwest and that'll move the cooler air out.

That system will also bring us some clouds for Sunday and I've even thrown in a chance of some late-day showers for Sunday.

I still think most (probably all) of the rain will be south of Edmonton. But, I can't say there's NO chance we get a shower, so I've added a 30-per cent chance.

The best bet for precipitation on Sunday will be in the foothills and mountain parks (in the form of snow) and for areas around Red Deer and Coronation.

Long-range outlook: Daytime highs are projected to be in the mid to upper teens next week, with morning lows well above 0 C.

The first half of the week looks dry right across the province and then we get a chance of some precipitation across the parts of northern and north-central Alberta mid-week (Wednesday/Thursday).

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny & light wind.

High: 7

Tonight - Mainly clear. Light wind.

9pm: 2

Saturday - Mainly sunny. Wind becoming SE 15 gusting to 30 km/h in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 12

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers in the afternoon & evening.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 12

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 15

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 17

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 18