Josh Classen's forecast: Cool spell lingers through to the weekend

Cloud cover hung around and gave us a bit of "insulation" overnight. So, it's chilly...but not AS cold as expected this morning.

Temperatures in the -8 to -12 C range across the region (we were forecasting lows in the -12 to -15 C range).

We should get some clearing this morning and a bit of sunshine in the Edmonton area today, but temperatures will only top out around -4 C this afternoon.

That's (again) WELL below the average high of 9 C.

In fact, we'll be colder than average until next week. AND...the only reason we get back to average is next week is because the average high DROPS to 4 C.

BUT...There IS some "warming" coming through the weekend and next week.

Temperatures are expected to be up around 0 C on Saturday and a couple degrees above 0 C on Sunday afternoon.

Looking LONG range: Highs will likely be in the 2 to 6 C range through next week.

In the more immediate future, afternoon highs are expected to be near -4 C today and Thursday and then around -2 C Friday.

Morning lows should be around -10 C.

Clouds and a chance of flurries for Thursday/Friday in the Edmonton region. We're not expecting any accumulating snow though (aside from maybe a dusting).

Elsewhere around the province:

We might see a bit of accumulation in northwestern Alberta tonight and early Thursday morning (especially near Grande Prairie and just southwest of there).

Light snow is also likely around Fort McMurray Thursday night/early Friday and that might provide a bit of minimal accumulation.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

High: -4

Tonight - Partly cloudy.

9pm: -7

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -4

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -2

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 0

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 2

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 3