Josh Classen's forecast: Cool spell lingers through to the weekend

    wxblog Oct. 25 2023

    Cloud cover hung around and gave us a bit of "insulation" overnight. So, it's chilly...but not AS cold as expected this morning.

    Temperatures in the -8 to -12 C range across the region (we were forecasting lows in the -12 to -15 C range).

    We should get some clearing this morning and a bit of sunshine in the Edmonton area today, but temperatures will only top out around -4 C this afternoon.

    That's (again) WELL below the average high of 9 C.

    In fact, we'll be colder than average until next week. AND...the only reason we get back to average is next week is because the average high DROPS to 4 C.

    BUT...There IS some "warming" coming through the weekend and next week.

    Temperatures are expected to be up around 0 C on Saturday and a couple degrees above 0 C on Sunday afternoon.

    Looking LONG range: Highs will likely be in the 2 to 6 C range through next week.

    In the more immediate future, afternoon highs are expected to be near -4 C today and Thursday and then around -2 C Friday.

    Morning lows should be around -10 C.

    Clouds and a chance of flurries for Thursday/Friday in the Edmonton region. We're not expecting any accumulating snow though (aside from maybe a dusting).

    Elsewhere around the province:

    We might see a bit of accumulation in northwestern Alberta tonight and early Thursday morning (especially near Grande Prairie and just southwest of there).

    Light snow is also likely around Fort McMurray Thursday night/early Friday and that might provide a bit of minimal accumulation.

     

    Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

    Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

    High: -4

     

    Tonight - Partly cloudy.

    9pm: -7

     

    Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

    Morning Low: -10

    Afternoon High: -4

     

    Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

    Morning Low: -10

    Afternoon High: -2

     

    Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

    Morning Low: -9

    Afternoon High: 0

     

    Sunday - Partly cloudy.

    Morning Low: -8

    Afternoon High: 2

     

    Monday - Partly cloudy.

    Morning Low: -7

    Afternoon High: 3 

