Josh Classen's forecast: Cool spell settles in

Windy and cloudy this afternoon in the Edmonton area with a chance of some wet snow this evening and overnight.

But, most of the snow will miss the city. There's snow falling in northwest and northeast Alberta this morning, with a bit of accumulation.

Heavier snow is hitting the Calgary region and areas to the south and west of Calgary.

We'll see party cloudy skies and light wind in the Edmonton area this morning, then the wind picks up by mid to late morning and we'll have gusts around 40-50 km/h.

Gusty conditions are expected to continue tonight and through most of Wednesday.

Cloudcover increases through the day today and there's a slight chance of a rain/snow mix this afternoon.

The best chance for some wet snow comes tonight. No significant accumulation is expected, but there might be a bit of snow on grassy areas Wednesday morning.

After tonight, it looks dry through the rest of the week.

The temperature drop will be the bigger story as daytime highs settle near 5 C (about 10 degrees cooler than this past weekend).

Morning frost will be an issue through the rest of the week with lows in the -3 C to -7 C range Wednesday-Saturday mornings.

Warmer air will begin to move through the weekend with afternoon temperatures near 10 C on Saturday and in the mid teens by Sunday and Monday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a shower or rain/snow mix this afternoon.

Wind N 30 gusting to 50 km/h for most of the day.

High: 5

Tonight - Cloudy with a 60% chance of wet snow. Gusty

9pm: 1

Wednesday - Cloudy in the morning, sunny in the afternoon.

Wind N 20 gusting to 40 km/h

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 4

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 4

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 7

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 11

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 14