Josh Classen's forecast: Cool start, warm finish

We're in for a BIG swing in temperature through the day. Temperatures are closer to 0 C in Edmonton than they've been since mid-May.

(Some outlying areas have slipped below freezing.)

BUT...the city should get back to around 15 C by noon and then around 21 C for a high this afternoon.

Keep in mind, the average high for Oct. 13 is just 11 C. So...we'll be well above that by lunch time.

The daytime high will likely get hit around 4 p.m. We'll slip a couple degrees by 6 p.m. and by 9 p.m., we should be around 15 C again.

Remember: Wednesday had a HIGH of 14 C. So...we'll be warmer than that from around noon to 9 p.m. today.

The other big change from yesterday will be the wind. After a couple gusty days, we'll get a calm and sunny afternoon in most of central and north-central AB.

The Peace Country should be gusty today. But, the Edmonton region's looking at 10-15 km/h wind speeds through the day.

Tomorrow probably gets a bit breezy again with 20-30 km/h wind and gusts to around 40-50 km/h.

BUT...we'll keep the warm air. The city probably only dips to around 8 or 9 C Friday morning and then up around 20 C Friday afternoon.

There are two historically-notable things to mention this morning:

The streak is over. The temperature in the the city dipped below 3 C for the first time since May 21. Our run of 143 consecutive days above 3 C tied 2019 for the most on record (dating back to the late 1880s). Today will likely be the eighth 20 C day of October. That puts us into a tie for fourth-most on record. If the forecast holds, we could get to a tie for second (11 days in the 20s) Monday afternoon. The record is 12 October days in the 20s, set in 1923.

Looking ahead to the weekend:

There's a slight risk of a shower Friday evening in the Edmonton region.

Areas further north and east have a much better chance at seeing some scattered precipitation.

Behind that front, we'll slip to a high in the 14 to 18 C range for Saturday.

Sunday/Monday: the upper ridge returns and we're right back to highs near 20.

LONG range: It WAS trending much cooler towards to the end of next week. But, this morning's model output seems to be flipping a bit.

The latest guidance is hinting at daytime highs in the teens for Wednesday-Sunday (Oct. 19-23).

We'll see how that plays out.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny. Light wind.

High: 21

Tonight - Becoming partly cloudy overnight.

9pm: 14

Friday - Partly cloudy. Wind: NW 20-30 gusting to 50 km/h.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 20

Slight risk of a shower in the evening.

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 16

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 21

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 20

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 19