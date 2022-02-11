Josh Classen's forecast: Cool today, but a warm weekend looms
Wind continues to gust this morning and temperatures are sitting just below the freezing mark in Edmonton.
We're expecting the wind will die down midday or early afternoon. That'll make it FEEL better. But, we won't see much of a temperature rise today.
Most of the daytime hours, we'll be somewhere in the -1 C to -4 C range in the city.
Today's cooldown won't last long. This pool of cooler air will ripple through and be gone by tomorrow.
Sunshine and a high in the 2 C to 5 C range Saturday.
Increasing cloud late in the day Sunday and a high in the 3 C to 6 C range.
Wind should be relatively light both days.
Elsewhere in Alberta: Snow is expected in the High Level area on Saturday and in the Fort McMurray region Saturday night.
Up to 5 cm is possible in those regions.
Edmonton's best chance for snow comes in a couple different waves next week.
There's the possibility of some light snow Monday. Heavier snow looks possible through the back half of next week.
That's a ways off though and it's far from a guarantee...just a possibility.
Cooler air starts to drop back in over central Alberta on Monday and this time it'll probably stick around a bit longer.
We'll have highs in the -2 C to -5 C by Tuesday and Wednesday looks to be the coldest day of next week with a high in the -5 C to -10 C range.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Partly cloudy. Gusty this morning. Wind easing this afternoon.
Afternoon High: -1
Tonight - Cloudy periods.
9pm: -5
Temperature rising to -2 around midnight and then falling.
Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: 4
Sunday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing cloud late in the afternoon.
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 5
Monday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of snow.
Morning Low: -3
Afternoon High: -1
Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: -3
WEATHER
