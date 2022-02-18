Josh Classen's forecast: Cool, warm, cold, cold, cold
Cooler air returns to the Edmonton area today.
After hitting a high of 5 C Thursday, we'll be in the -10 C to -14 C range through the morning and early afternoon hours.
Our daytime high won't come until late tonight as temperatures will be steadily rising through the evening and overnight hours.
We should get to around -5 C by 9 p.m. and above 0 C by early Saturday morning.
BUT...that warmer air doesn't stick around for ALL of Saturday.
Temperatures will be above zero through the morning and early afternoon.
By 3 or 4 p.m., some cooler air starts to drop in and we'll drop to around -3 C by 6 p.m.
So...what's going on?
We have a temperature boundary just off the WSW of the Edmonton region.
West of that front, it's warm. East of that front, it's colder.
A low-pressure system will move into northwestern Alberta later today and, just like yesterday, the front will get shoved further northeast and Edmonton will get onto the warm side.
BUT...behind that low-pressure system, a cooler northerly flow develops and the front gets shoved back to the west and Edmonton slips back onto the cold side.
Now...there's also some snow along the front. So, as it moves back and forth, we'll probably pick up some wet snow or possibly evening some freezing rain overnight tonight in and around Edmonton.
There's also a chance of some flurries or wet snow midday/afternoon Saturday.
Once the colder air settles in on Sunday, it'll stick around for a while.
Temperatures will top out in the minus teens for at least Sunday-Tuesday.
Mornings will be in the -20s for several days.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks and a few occasional flurries.
Noon: -12
3pm: -10
6pm: -7
Tonight - Cloudy. 40% chance of some wet snow or possibly freezing rain.
Temperature rising through the evening and overnight.
9pm: -5
Saturday - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. 40% chance of wet flurries and rain/snow mix.
Temperature dropping in the afternoon. Breezy.
6am: 2
Noon: 4
3pm: 2
6pm: -3
9pm: -10
Sunday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -18
Afternoon High: -16
Monday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -21
Afternoon High: -18
Tuesday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -25
Afternoon High: -17
Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of evening snow.
Morning Low: -22
Afternoon High: -10
