Josh Classen's forecast: Cooldown kicks in Tuesday

The warm spell is coming to an end. Today will be Edmonton's ELEVENTH consecutive day above 0 C.

But, it'll be the last one we get until...later this week.

Yep, the incoming cooldown will be short-lived.

Next week's cooldown is probably a MUCH different story. But, we'll deal with that in a minute.

We have a low-pressure system in northeastern Alberta and a cold front stretching back to the southwest.

That front (and the mix of precipitation types along it) was sitting just to the south of Edmonton at 6:30 a.m. and continuing to move away from the city.

So...we won't get much precipitation IN the city. But, areas to the south and east of Edmonton are getting some wet snow (mostly) this morning.

Wind MIGHT be the biggest issue for the Edmonton region today. I'm not entirely convinced it gets as strong as the modelling suggests.

But, we'll probably get northwesterly winds of at least 15-20 km/h and possibly some gusts in the 40-50 km/h range midday and this afternoon.

We'll "lose" about 10 degrees between this afternoon and Tuesday afternoon.

The gusts should die down overnight. But, we're still looking at a wind chill in the -14 to -17 C range Tuesday morning.

Temperatures only get to around -4 C in the afternoon.

That'll be our first day with a sub-0 C daytime high since Feb. 2.

Edmonton gets another daytime high in the -5 C range Wednesday and THEN some milder air moves back in from the west.

So...daytime highs should climb back above 0 C for Thursday-Saturday and possibly Sunday.

Looking LONG Range: A lengthier (and deeper) cold spell appears to be looming for next week.

This is a pattern that has been holding and so there's some question about "just HOW cold" it'll get. I don't see any reason not to expect things to get a LOT more wintry.

Early indications are that we could be in for several days of daytime highs in the -10 to -15 C range and lows in the -20s.

BUT...we'll nail that down a bit better in the coming days.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. Becoming windy.

Wind: NW 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon.

High: 5

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Gusty early in the evening, wind easing overnight.

9pm: -3

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -4

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -5

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: 2

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: 1

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of evening snow.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: 2