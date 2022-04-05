Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler and breezy, but not much precipitation

After three consecutive double-digit days in Edmonton, we'll slide back to "average" today.

Temperatures should top out at 7 or 8 C with some sunny breaks and gusts.

Precipitation has been JUST on the edge of the Edmotnon region overnight and early this morning.

Based on radar, there were a few showers overnight and there's a bit of light snow in eastern parts of the city and surrounding region.

But, the 511 cameras aren't showing anything significant until you get to about Elk Island NP.

So, the snow's coming down pretty good and accumulating in a few spots to the east and northeast of Edmonton.

We'll see some more flurries this morning (mainly in eastern and northern parts of the city).

Looks like the southwest corner of Edmonton will probably get missed completely.

By this afternoon, all areas should get some sunny breaks.

Wind warnings remain in effect for southeastern Alberta (Drumheller east to Coronation and then south to Cypress Hills).

But, those warnings have been dropped for areas closer to Edmonton.

It'll still be breezy today. But, not as nasty as anticipated.

For Edmonton: Instead of 50-60 km/h gusts...we'll get gusts in the 40 to 50 km/h range.

In Red Deer, gusts were up over 70 km/h overnight. But, they should be in the 50-60 km/h range through today.

(The same goes for east-central Alberta.)

Sunny and back to a high near 10 C on Wednesday. Then...mid to upper teens for Thursday/Friday.

But...the longer-ranger outlook is trending a LOT cooler for early next week.

There's a risk of some flurries or light snow Sunday/Monday. We'll wait and see if that actually pans out.

At this point, there's low to moderate confidence that we'll see some precipitation.

There's a higher level of confidence in the temperature drop.

Daytime highs should be in the 7 to 10 C range on Saturday.

But, we'll be in the 0 to 5 C range for highs Sunday-Tuesday.

Mornings will likely be five or seven degrees below 0 C.

That's expected to last for a few days before things warm back up to highs near 10 C by the end of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy this morning. Sunny breaks this afternoon.

Wind: NW 20 gusting to 40 km/h

High: 8

Tonight - Mostly cloudy this evening. Clearing overnight. Wind easing.

9pm: 4

Wednesday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 10

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 14

Friday - Partly cloudy. Increasing cloud late in the day.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 18

40% chance of an evening/overnight shower.

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 8

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries or light snow.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 3