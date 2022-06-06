Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler and cloudy today, warmer Tuesday

Cloudy, breezy and threatening to rain in the Edmonton area this morning.

But, it's an empty threat for most of Edmonton.

We have some showers south and west of the city this morning. However, it doesn't look like we're going to get much of that moisture IN the city today.

Southern and Western parts of the Edmonton region have a chance at some light precipitation. But, much of the city won't get wet at all this morning and afteroon.

That's the same story as yesterday. We were SO CLOSE to getting some rain.

But, most areas in and around the city didn't pick up any measurable moisture.

Going into the weekend, we figured most (probably all) of the rain was going to stay south and west of the city and that's exactly how it played out.

10-40 mm of rain hit parts of southern Alberta and the foothills.

Red Deer reported 3 mm of rain at the airport, but it came down a lot heavier in Rocky Mtn House with 30 mm of rain Sunday.

AND...it looks like Drayton Valley picked up about 20 mm.

To the east and northeast of Edmonton - nothing.

The line of showers may shift SLIGHTLY to the ENE through the day. So, there's a slight risk of some showers over parts of the city this evening.

I wouldn't be cancelling outdoor evening plans though. Let's see how it plays out. We'll have updates on the evening outlook through the day.

After today, back to some sun and afternoon temperatures in the low 20s for Tuesday/Wednesday. Looks a bit warmer Thursday/Friday with highs near 25 C.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy.

A few showers possible in southern and western parts of the Edmonton region.

Breezy this morning, wind easing this afternoon.

High: 16

Tonight - Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of a shower this evening. Clearing overnight.

9pm: 14

Tuesday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing cloud in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 21

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 22

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 25

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 25

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 23