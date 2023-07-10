Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler and wetter pattern develops

After a weekend of heat, temperatures will settle back closer to average for the next few days.

Edmonton hit highs of 28 C on Saturday and 31 C on Sunday. But, we'll have highs in the 21 to 24 C range today and tomorrow. Highs climb to the 23 to 27 C range for Wednesday through Friday.

The average high for this point in July is 23 C.

It won't be four or five straight days of non-stop rain. But, each of the next four or five days has a chance of showers or thunderstorms at some point.

We've had some showers in parts of the Edmonton region this morning and there's a good chance we'll see some more showers/thunderstorms develop in the area this afternoon.

The best chance storms will be in west and northwest Alberta later today.

Tuesday also has a chance of morning showers. Then, some sunny breaks in the afternoon with just a slight risk of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Once again, it's western Alberta that has the best chance for afternoon/evening showers and storms Tuesday.

Wednesday looks to be more of a late-day precipitation risk for Edmonton and area. That chance of showers/thunderstorm carries through Wednesday night into early Thursday with less of a precipitation risk Thursday afternoon.

Given that there aren't any major systems coming through to drive this precipitation, timing the precipitation several days out is tricky.

But, that's the most likely timeframe(s) for the precipitation in the coming days.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. Occasional scattered showers in the area.

60% chance of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

High: 23

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower overnight.

9pm: 19

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers in the morning.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 23

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of late-day showers or thunderstorms.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 25

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers in the morning.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 25

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 26

Saturday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of evening showers or thunderstorms.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 26