Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler, cloudy and some flurries

A dusting of fresh snow this morning with some more light snow in the forecast over the next few days.

Some slightly heavier, steadier snow is expected to move through northwestern and western Alberta today. Edmonton will be out on the eastern edge of that and probably gets another shot of light snow tonight.

Flurries are possible Wednesday and then on Thursday; morning flurries will likely turn to showers or a mixture of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Much like this morning...MOST of the precipitation this week (aside from the rain) will be more sweep-able than shovel-able.

Temperatures look like they'll hold steady near -5 C for much of the day today. We're still expecting some gusts to develop this morning.

If they do, they should persist until about noon and then calmer conditions will take over for the afternoon.

Cooler air drops in tomorrow with more temperatures in the -10 C to -15 C range around the Edmonton region and afternoon highs in the -8 C to -10 C range.

But, don't expect any lengthy temperature patterns to develop. It's going to get awfully "swingy" for a few days.

Warmer air moves back in starting Wednesday evening and we'll be back above zero on Thursday.

Then...turning a bit colder for Friday.

Then...back above zero Saturday.

THEN...a change that takes hold for a few days.

Some cold air drops in and spreads across the province early next week.

It looks like we'll get two or three days with highs in the -10 C to -15 C range Sunday-Tuesday

We're still a ways out and that setup could change. But, as of right now, plan for some cooler air today and colder air early next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with a few light flurries and some occasional sunny breaks.

Wind gusting to 50 km/h this morning and then becoming light by midday.

Temperature steady in the -4 to -6 range through the day

Tonight - Cloudy with a 60% chance of light snow.

9pm: -9

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of light snow.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -9

Temperature rising overnight

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of light snow in the morning.

40% chance of showers or a rain/snow mix in the afternoon.

Morning: -5

Afternoon High: 4

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: -2

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 2

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -17

Afternoon High: -14