Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler, cloudy and some Friday snow
Mostly cloudy skies for the next few days in the Edmonton region and temperatures will settle back in closer to average.
BUT...without the gusty wind that we dealt with Wednesday, it may actually "feel" a little nicer outside today.
There are a series of precipitation impulses that'll move into the south half of the province over the next few days.
Snowfall warnings are in effect for southwestern Alberta, with 20-30 cm of snow expected. But, we could also see some significant accumulation a little further north through the foothills and even parts of east-central Alberta could see 3-8 cm of snow Friday.
In the Edmonton area, we'll have some snow move through the region early Friday.
There's still some uncertainty with just how much snow accumulation we'll get. That said, I'm thinking we could see 1-3 cm of accumulation (mostly on grassy areas) Friday morning.
That snow should move out of the region by Friday afternoon.
We'll stay mostly cloudy through the weekend with another chance of precipitation early Sunday. That should be showers for the Edmonton region, but surrounding areas might see a bit of freezing rain Sunday morning.
Temperatures will start to climb once again this weekend.
After a couple days with highs near 4 C today and Friday, we should be back into the 5-10 C range for Saturday and the 8-12 C range for Sunday.
Looking longer-term, daytime highs will likely settle into the 10-15 C range for next week.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Mostly cloudy. Wind N 10-15 km/h
High: 4
Tonight - Cloudy.
9pm: 1
Friday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries/light snow in the morning.
1 to 3cm of accumulation likely (mainly on grassy areas)
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 3
Saturday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 7
Sunday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of morning showers. Sunny breaks in the afternoon.
Morning Low: 0
Afternoon High: 10
Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 1
Afternoon High: 13
Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 12
