Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler week with some mixed precipitation

The worst of this week's snowstorm will miss the Edmonton area.

But, we'll probably get some showers and wet snow over the next two days.

There's a chance of some scattered showers in the area this afternoon with the wind picking up Monday afternoon.

This evening has a better chance of a shower, but it doesn't really look like it'll be heavy, steady rain.

As cooler air sinks in through the day Tuesday, we'll probably gets some afternoon showers turning to a rain/snow mix late in the day and then some wet snow for Tuesday night.

No significant accumulation is expected. Most of the wet snow should be melting on contact, but there might be a few grassy areas that have a bit of accumulation Wednesday morning.

The heavier snow in the coming days will be in NW Alberta (5 to 10 cm likely) and across the foothills and southern Alberta.

There are parts of the foothills that could get 10 to 20 cm by midday Wednesday and similar amounts are possible for some areas south of Calgary.

The Red Deer region will be on the edge of that heavier snow. So, a bit of accumulation is possible, but it really looks like the significant snowfall will be to the south and west of Red Deer.

Temperatures should get to the low teens today, and then we'll settle into a string of days with single-digit daytime highs.

Tue/Wed/Thu/Fri should all top out in the 3 to 8 degree range and we'll have some frosty mornings Wed/Thu/Fri/Sat.

A slow warm-up will begin this weekend with highs back to the low to mid-teens by Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of an afternoon shower.

Wind becoming NW 20 gusting to 40 km/h this afternoon.

High: 14

Tonight - Cloudy with a 40% chance of a shower in the evening.

9pm: 8

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of afternoon showers turning to a rain/snow mix.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 6

40% chance of wet snow overnight.

Wednesday - Cloudy in the morning, sunny breaks in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 5

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 4

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 7

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 11