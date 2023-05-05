Josh Classen's forecast: Cooling trend for the weekend

A bit of relief is on the way. Temperatures drop from highs near 30 to highs near 20 Saturday & in the teens Sunday.

(That's still above average for early May, but much cooler than the past few days)

AND...it's looking very likely that we'll get some precipitation in central and north-central Alberta Sunday.

Some spots could get a nice soaking rain, although it remains to be seen where exactly those heavier areas of rain will develop.

Many regions will probably just get some showers.

Some good news for the Drayton Valley area as it looks likely that a steadier rain will fall in that part of the province Sunday and could start as soon as Saturday evening.

Showers and rain throughout western AB late Saturday and Sunday with a chance of snow at higher elevations in the mountain parks this weekend.

For east-central and northeastern AB, the forecast isn't as promising with a much lower probability of precipitation through the weekend, especially in areas from Cold Lake north to Fort McMurray.

AND...temperatures are still extremely hot across the north today with highs near 30 in the High Level and Fort McMurray areas.

Edmonton drops out of the 30s and into the mid-20s for an afternoon high today.

That's still about 10 degrees warmer than average.

We'll drop to a high near 20 Saturday and then a high in the mid to upper teens for Sunday (depending on the precip).

Sunshine to start the weekend, but we'll get some increasing cloud through the afternoon Saturday. There's a chance of some showers moving in from the south or southeast Saturday night.

Sunday's looking cloudy with some showers or periods of rain.

Wind remains a factor for the next few days.

Looking beyond the weekend, we'll see a couple days in the low 20s early next week. But, the heat is set to return by the end of next week with highs in the upper 20s and close to 30 again.

Speaking of heat, Edmonton set new record high on Thursday. The city hit 30.8 degrees, smashing the previous record of 28.8 by two full degrees!

AND...that 30.8 isn't just the record high for May 4. It's the hottest temperature in the first 10 days of May on record.

So, it's never been as hot in the city in early May as it was yesterday.

The previous hottest day (prior to May 11) was 30.4 on May 6, 2013.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

Wind: SE 20 gusting to 30 this morning, becoming SE 30 gusting to 50 this afternoon.

High: 26

Tonight - A few clouds. Breezy.

9pm: 18

Saturday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing cloud in the afternoon and evening.

Wind: E 20 gusting to 40 km/h

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 19

40% chance of showers overnight.

Sunday - Cloudy. 60% chance of showers or periods of rain.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 17

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 20

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 21

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 23