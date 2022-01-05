Josh Classen's forecast: Deep freeze extends through weekend

Temperatures are in the minus 30s across the Edmonton region this morning and most of north-central and northern Alberta is in the same frozen boat.

AND...I think it'll be even colder TOMORROW morning.

We'll see daytime highs in the -26 C to -30 C range across central and northern Alberta this afternoon.

Edmonton probably won't get much "warmer" than -28 C. (Thankfully, the wind should only be 5-10 km/h )

With skies clearing overnight, there's a good chance we get to -35 C in the city Thursday morning.

That would equal the coldest temperature of this current deep freeze (set back on the morning of Dec. 28).

It's all relative, because when it's this cold - it's just COLD.

But, this morning is actually only the fourth time the city has dipped below -30 C since the deep freeze started 13 days ago.

(We'll get a fifth tomorrow and MAYBE a sixth on Saturday morning).

So...when will it FINALLY warm up for more than a day or two?

It still looks like Monday's the day we get back into single-digit temperatures.

As another wave of arctic air gets shoved into Alberta, we'll have daytime highs near -28 C today and Thursday in Edmonton.

We'll be in the -25 C range for highs Friday/Saturday.

THEN...Sunday's still in the -20s through the afternoon. BUT...we may get above -20 C in the evening as some warmer air streams in.

Daytime highs Monday-Saturday next week are forecast to be in the 0 C to -5 C range in Edmonton.

So, once we're out of this "polar blob"...we'll be out of it for a while.

As for snow:

There might be 1 to 3 cm of light snow on Friday. There may be a bit of light snow overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning as well.

But...no heavy snow events in the forecast.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. Light wind.

High: -28 C

Tonight - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: -30 C

Thursday - Increasing cloud in the morning. Mostly cloudy afternoon.

Morning Low: -35 C

Afternoon High: -28 C

Temperature rising overnight.

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries or light snow.

Morning Low: -26 C

Afternoon High: -24 C

Saturday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of light snow in the evening and overnight.

Morning Low: -29 C

Afternoon High: -25 C

Temperature dropping to -30 C in the evening and then slowly rising overnight.

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of light snow, especially early in the day.

Morning Low: -26 C

Afternoon: -21 C

Temperature rising in the evening & overnight.

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning: -16 C

Afternoon High: -5 C