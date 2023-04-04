Josh Classen's forecast: Easing into a warming trend
If you liked Monday, you'll like today. Edmonton's in for a fairly similar day with a "mix of sun and cloud" and an afternoon high around 3 C.
The only difference from yesterday is that it might be a bright breezier this afternoon (up to around 15 km/h).
The big story in the forecast is the warming trend. We're still a bit cooler than the average high of 8 C today, Wednesday and Thursday.
But...we'll be up around 10 C by Friday and in the 11 to 16 C range for highs Saturday/Sunday.
The long-range outlook keeps daytime highs in double digits through next week.
We've had some light snow in the Westlock/Gibbons areas early this morning. But, it's a pretty isolated pocket of precipitation.
Most of the Edmonton region and surrounding areas won't see any flurries today.
In fact, there really doesn't look to be any significant precipitation for the region between now and the weekend.
That said - there IS a slight risk of a few brief flurries overnight tonight and/or in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.
Convective flurries/snow IS likely in western Alberta again today. Most of that should remain in the foothills, but there might be one or two pockets that drift eastwards.
After tonight/early Wednesday...the next-best chance for precipitation in the Edmonton region looks to be Tuesday of next week.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Mix of sun & cloud.
High: 3
Tonight - Partly cloudy. Slight risk of a few flurries overnight.
9pm: -2
Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -5
Afternoon High: 4
Thursday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -5
Afternoon High: 6
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 9
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 1
Afternoon High: 12
Sunday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 14
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Easing into a warming trend
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Donald Trump to be arraigned in historic court moment
An extraordinary moment in U.S. history is set to soon unfold in a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday: Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments.
Police say missing Akwesasne man tied to migrants found dead in St. Lawrence River
Authorities investigating the disappearance of an Akwesasne man whose boat was found near the bodies of eight migrants pulled from the St. Lawrence River last week are confirming he is connected to the case.
This is how Canadians would spend the proposed grocery rebate
While Canada's recently announced grocery rebate has yet to be implemented, CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of Canadians who say they already know how they would spend the extra money. While some would use the rebate to stock up on items that regularly appear on their grocery lists, others hope to splurge on more expensive foods they wouldn't normally buy.
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
'He's a war criminal': Elite Putin security officer defects
Gleb Karakulov was an officer in President Vladimir Putin's secretive elite personal security service -- one of the few Russians to flee and go public who have rank, as well as knowledge of intimate details of Putin's life and potentially classified information.
Amqui driver faces first-degree murder charges in Quebec pedestrian deaths
The Quebec man charged after a pickup truck crashed into pedestrians last month is now facing three counts of first-degree murder. According to charges filed today in Amqui, Que., Steeve Gagnon also faces nine counts of attempted murder stemming from the March 13 incident.
Man., Ont., Atlantic Canada storm will have three different outcomes; B.C., Prairies warm up
A Colorado low storm system is expected to bring three different weather patterns to most of eastern Canada over the next few days, with the West Coast and parts of the Prairies seeing a temperature warm-up.
In his own words: How Canada's Jeremy Hansen feels about upcoming Artemis II mission
Jeremy Hansen will be the first Canadian to orbit the moon, something he says is an honour after a lifetime dream of going to space.
Battle looms between Canadian defence officials, decision-makers after federal budget
A battle is brewing between Canadian defence officials and federal decision-makers as the Trudeau government looks for ways to save billions of dollars over the next few years.
Calgary
-
Alberta to announce new measures to boost transit safety, battle violent crime
Alberta's provincial government will be announcing new measures to tackle transit safety and violent crime.
-
Man taken into custody, multiple people injured in downtown Calgary stabbings and assault
At least three people were stabbed and a fourth assaulted in an attempted robbery on Monday amid a violent spree in downtown Calgary.
-
Calgary police arrest suspects in Erlton CTrain stabbing
Calgary police took two people into custody on Tuesday after a stabbing at the Erlton LRT Station.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigate parking lot confrontation caught on video
Police are investigating after a video showing a violent altercation between a driver and a parking attendant at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon after the Blades game on Sunday went viral on social media.
-
Zellers makes its return to Saskatoon
The highly anticipated wait is over as Zellers is set to open in Saskatoon on Tuesday.
-
Saskatoon Fire Department saw increase in call volume in 2022
The Saskatoon Fire Department answered calls for nearly 22,000 incidents in 2022.
Regina
-
Significant warm up expected across southern Sask.
A significant warm up is in the forecast for much of southern Saskatchewan, with temperatures expected to reach double digit highs as soon as Sunday and Monday.
-
Masking in Sask. health facilities to revert back to pre-pandemic rules, province says
According to the Government of Saskatchewan, a change in policy is coming for mask mandates in the province's health care facilities.
-
This is how Canadians would spend the proposed grocery rebate
While Canada's recently announced grocery rebate has yet to be implemented, CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of Canadians who say they already know how they would spend the extra money. While some would use the rebate to stock up on items that regularly appear on their grocery lists, others hope to splurge on more expensive foods they wouldn't normally buy.
Atlantic
-
Progressive Conservatives win decisive majority in Prince Edward Island
Voters in Prince Edward Island delivered a decisive majority to the incumbent Progressive Conservatives on Monday after an election campaign dominated by debate over health care.
-
P.E.I. premier King promises 'positive politics' after opposition cut to five seats
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King's decision to go to the polls early paid off with a massive win for his Progressive Conservatives on Monday night.
-
Gas prices increase in Nova Scotia after interrupter clause invoked
Motorists in Nova Scotia are paying more at the pumps for regular self-serve gasoline Tuesday after the province's Utility and Review Board invoked its interrupter clause.
Toronto
-
'Potent' weather system tracking towards Ontario
A potentially powerful weather system that could bring a severe thunderstorm threat to parts southern Ontario is on track to hit Wednesday.
-
Woman followed to her Toronto home and sexually assaulted in unsettling incident
Police are making a public appeal for information after a woman was followed to her home in Scarborough by an unknown suspect and then sexually assaulted.
-
'Once-in-a-generation' shift to remote working leads to record vacancy in Toronto offices
The number of vacant office spaces in downtown Toronto has reached a level unseen in 28 years as the sector goes through a 'once-in-a-generation evolution,' according to a new report.
Montreal
-
Amqui driver faces first-degree murder charges in Quebec pedestrian deaths
The Quebec man charged after a pickup truck crashed into pedestrians last month is now facing three counts of first-degree murder. According to charges filed today in Amqui, Que., Steeve Gagnon also faces nine counts of attempted murder stemming from the March 13 incident.
-
Police say missing Akwesasne man tied to migrants found dead in St. Lawrence River
Authorities investigating the disappearance of an Akwesasne man whose boat was found near the bodies of eight migrants pulled from the St. Lawrence River last week are confirming he is connected to the case.
-
Former Quebec anesthetist charged with manslaughter
A woman in her 50s who worked as an anesthetist was arrested by police last Thursday for her alleged role in the death of an octogenarian during surgery in Laval more than three years ago. Isabelle Desormeau, 52, was under investigation by the Laval police department (SPL) for some time before her arrest.
Ottawa
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Here's when to expect 'potential ice storm conditions' in Ottawa
Environment Canada is calling for significant freezing rain and ice pellets in Ottawa and the region, with the weather agency forecasting "potential ice storm conditions."
-
Second People's Commission report on 'Freedom Convoy' includes call for compensation among 25 recommendations
Another report detailing the effects that the 2022 'Freedom Convoy' had on the residents of Ottawa has been released, making recommendations to various levels of government to prevent similar incidents and improve trust.
-
Carleton University faculty, librarians sign open letter in support of striking workers
More than 170 faculty members and librarians at Carleton University have signed an open letter in solidarity with education workers who are currently on strike.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener road reopens after fatal crash
A portion of Bridge Street East has been reopened after an early morning fatal collision.
-
Youth arrested in connection to December shooting in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police say a Waterloo youth has been arrested in connection to a shooting last year.
-
$3,400 in perfume stolen from Guelph, Ont business
Guelph Police are investigating after more than $3,400 in perfume was taken from a Guelph business.
Northern Ontario
-
opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
-
Wanted federal offender known to frequent these Ontario cities
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 60-year-old man who is accused of breaching his statutory release.
-
Freezing rain warning across the northeast, travel not recommended
Environment Canada upgraded its weather alerts to warnings in the northeast from Sault Ste. Marie to Mattawa and Parry Sound to Sudbury due to freezing rain saying travel is not recommended.
Winnipeg
-
Announcement coming on suspicious death investigation
The Winnipeg Police Service is set to make an announcement on Tuesday afternoon regarding a suspicious death.
-
Manitoba's Crown-owned auto insurer to undergo review after costs, staff rise
The Manitoba government is ordering an external review of its automobile insurance Crown corporation, where costs and staffing levels have risen.
-
Crash on icy road leaves Winnipeg man dead
A Winnipeg man is dead after both he and another driver lost control on the ice-covered surface of a Manitoba highway on Monday
Vancouver
-
Vancouver's March home sales down 42.5% from a year ago: B.C. board
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says home sales fell 42.5 per cent in March from a year ago and were 28.4 per cent below the 10-year seasonal average.
-
Surrey council approves budget, 12.5% property tax increase
Some Surrey residents will see their property taxes climb by 12.5 per cent after city council approved its budget on Monday evening.
-
City, province defend plan to decamp Hastings tents amid pleas for moratorium
B.C.'s premier and Vancouver's mayor are defending a sweeping plan to clear campers who've become entrenched on the sidewalks of the city's Downtown Eastside.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE @ 11:15 A.M.
LIVE @ 11:15 A.M. | Vancouver Island lottery winner comes forward to claim $55M prize
A Vancouver Island resident has stepped forward to claim the $55-million Lotto Max jackpot that was drawn more than a month ago.
-
6 new provincial ridings recommended for B.C.
The BC Electoral Boundaries Commission has just released its final report on evolving electoral districts in the province, and has recommended adding six new ridings.
-
B.C. to spend billions on plan to build more homes to ease housing crisis
The British Columbia government will invest billions of dollars to ease a housing "crisis that is touching people in every corner of the province," Premier David Eby said.