Josh Classen's forecast: Edmonton under heat warning

Temperatures will get close to 30 C over the next few days in Edmonton.

In fact, much of central, north-central and northwestern Alberta will hit highs near or into the 30s.

A heat warning is in effect for the City of Edmonton and surrounding regions.

That warning also includes areas most of northwestern Alberta, areas north of Edmonton to Peerless Lake, and areas south through to Calgary.

Daytime highs near 30 C and morning lows in the mid-teens for the next several days.

In Edmonton, we're looking at temperatures in the 20s from 9 a.m. to midnight today, Thursday and Friday (although, if a storm develops Friday night, that could take us out of the 20s a bit earlier in the evening).

Temperatures are expected to be 25 C or hotter from around noon through to 8 p.m. today.

Thursday and Friday: We'll be 25+ C from around 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Humidity will become a bit more of a factor as well. We're expecting the dewpoint to rise into the low to mid teens today and Thursday.

If that does happen, it'll push the humidex to the low 30s this afternoon and the mid 30s Thursday.

Remember to stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade and try to avoid strenuous physical activity during the hottest part of the day (mid to late afternoon).

Not much for a storm risk today and tomorrow.

It's not a zero chance for late this afternoon, but it's very close to zero in the Edmonton region and across the rest of central and northern Alberta.

We SHOULD be capped by the warm air aloft thanks to the upper ridge sliding in from the west.

That ridge will start to drop south a bit Thursday and northern Alberta will get a good chance of some storms (possibly severe).

Friday evening could turn stormy for the Edmonton/Red Deer areas (possibly severe storms).

The weekend doesn't look like a washout by any stretch. We'll be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 20s.

There's a risk of a shower or thunderstorm late in the day/evening all three days at this point.

(On a personal note: I'm taking an extended long weekend. So, this will be the last WxBlog until Tuesday, Aug. 2. Have a great weekend and stay safe in the heat these next few days)

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

High: 28 feeling closer to 31 with humidity

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 25

Thursday - Mainly sunny. **record high: 31.3 - 1987**

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 31 feeling closer to 35 with humidity

Friday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm.

**record high: 32.2 - 1934**

Morning Low: 18

Afternoon High: 30

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 26

Sunday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 27

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of late-day showers or thunderstorms.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 27