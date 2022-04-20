Josh Classen's forecast: Enjoy the snow, it won't last long
Snow's done. The sun's coming out and the melt will kick in this afternoon.
Tuesday brought a significant snowfall to much of the province.
As of 6:30 a.m., I'm still waiting to get an accurate read on snowfall totals. But, it sounds like parts of the city had 5-10 cm while other parts of the region had closer to 20 cm.
So, highly-variable amounts.
Regardless of how much has stacked up in YOUR neighbourhood, it'll be gone over the next few days.
Temperatures will climb to around 5 C this afternoon in Edmonton and surrounding areas.
We'll be back to highs near 10 by Friday and in double digits this weekend.
As I mentioned on Twitter this morning, the snow was pretty typical for this time of year.
There are a lot of people on social media who seem to forget that it snows in spring. But, it does.
The last time we had a heavy snowfall after mid-April was in 2019. We also had snow AFTER April 20 in 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 and 2013.
So, whether we like it or not, we shouldn't be surprised.
AND...this may not be the last of it.
The pattern looks pretty benign for the next few days.
But, there's a chance we get another shot around the middle of next week.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Sunny with a few clouds.
High: 5
Tonight - A few clouds.
9pm: 1
Thursday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 6
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 9
Saturday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -1
Afternoon High: 12
Sunday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 14
Monday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 3
Afternoon High: 15
