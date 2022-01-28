Josh Classen's forecast: Enjoy the warmth. It won't last

We have a major temperature turnaround coming next week.

For the second straight month, we'll fall into a deep freeze that'll likely last several days.

It WAS looking like we'd pull out of the cold air by the end of next week. But, I think it might drag on several days longer.

Let's get to the short-term warmth first.

Sunny with a few clouds and some afternoon wind today.

We'll get a handful of degrees above zero this afternoon.

Highs in the 2 C to 5 C range Saturday/Sunday with a mix of sun and cloud and a chance of some flurries or light snow late Sunday.

THEN...the arctic air drops in through the day Monday.

So, we'll get temperatures dropping to the -10 C to -15 C range by Monday afternoon.

Tuesday-Thursday look like they'll have highs in the -15 C to -20 C range and morning lows in the -23 C to -28 C range.

We MIGHT get a bit of a bump above -15 on Friday. But, then temperatures drop again right after.

Here's the thing: This is a much different outlook than what we've been forecasting for the past few days.

All of the models have "flipped" and are now reflecting this lengthier cold spell. But, that doesn't mean the pattern can't change.

Right now, I have a moderate level of confidence in that forecast for the end of next week.

I have a HIGH level of confidence that we're going to be warm this weekend and cold early next week.

But, my confidence drops when trying to determine just how long we'll stay in that cold air.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

Light wind this morning, but picking up to NW 20 this afternoon.

High: 6

Tonight - Increasing cloud overnight.

9pm: -1

Saturday - Some clouds in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 3

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries or light snow in the evening.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 4

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning: -4

Afternoon: -11

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -17

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -25

Afternoon High: -18