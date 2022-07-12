Josh Classen's forecast: First shot at 30 C today

Temperatures jumped to 27 C early Monday evening.

That was just the third time Edmonton has been above 25 C this summer.

But, we're now looking at four of the next five days being above 25 C, including a shot at cracking into the low 30s today.

An upper ridge (bubble of heat aloft) sits over central, southern and eastern Alberta, prompting heat warnings for eastern and southern parts of the province.

Edmonton will stay sunny with a high near 31 C later today.

We'll be around 25 C by noon and should stay above 25 C right through to 10 or 11 o'clock tonight.

A bit of relief will come tomorrow as the ridge collapses a bit. Temperatures are forecast to top out around 24 C Wednesday.

THEN...right back into the 25 to 30 C range for highs Thursday through Sunday.

At the "top" of the ridge, a few waves of showers and thunderstorms are pushing through the Peace Country and heading northeast through Slave Lake and on toward Fort McMurray.

There's a risk of some severe storms, especially near Slave Lake later today.

As the ridge collapses tomorrow, that'll bring the shower and thunderstorm risk further south into central Alberta.

Edmonton and Red Deer get a late-afternoon/early evening chance.

East-central Alberta gets an evening/late-night storm risk.

Severe storms are possible, with a slightly higher probability for eastern Alberta.

I'll talk more about that potential later today in the WxBlast video and on CTV News tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.

Thursday and Friday don't look like they'll have much for a shower/storm potential.

But...Saturday night could bring some more precipitation to the area.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny. Light wind this morning, becoming breezing this afternoon.

High: 31

Tonight - Clear. Wind becoming SE 15 gusting to 30 km/h.

9pm: 26

Wednesday - Sunny in the morning. Afternoon clouds with a 60% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 24

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 27

Friday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 29

Saturday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 29

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 25