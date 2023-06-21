Josh Classen's forecast: Fog gives way for partly sunny skies this Summer Solstice
Happy Summer Solstice. Today's the longest "day" of the year with 17 hours, two minutes, and 45 seconds of daylight in Edmonton.
Sure, that's only a couple seconds more than yesterday and tomorrow. But, days will gradually get shorter after today.
We'll lose about five minutes of daylight by the end of the month and be down over an hour by the end of July.
We'll see a bit of sun on this solstice, for the first time in a couple days.
Fog patches will dissipate this morning and we'll be "partly cloudy" through to midday.
Watch for a bit more cloudcover to develop this afternoon and we'll have some scattered showers and thunderstorms developing across central and north-central Alberta.
Temperatures will top out in the 15-20 C range.
We'll get a bit more sun for Thursday/Friday and temperatures will continue to rise as we head into the weekend.
Mornings will be a bit warmer by Friday and Saturday and afternoons should climb into the mid 20s.
Sunday has a chance of some scattered showers in the afternoon, but it looks like the heavy, steady rain and the cool weather is behind us and not returning any time soon.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower this afternoon.
High: 18
Tonight - 30% chance of a shower early this evening. A few clouds overnight.
9pm: 15
Thursday - Sunny with a few clouds.
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 22
Friday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 10
Afternoon High: 24
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 13
Afternoon High: 26
Sunday - Morning sun. Increasing cloud with a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon.
Morning Low: 13
Afternoon High: 22
Monday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 12
Afternoon High: 22
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Bodies of 2 crew members recovered after Chinook helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The bodies of two crew members on board a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed in the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa have been recovered.
Lawsuit: Insufficient prototype testing could put Titanic sub passengers in 'extreme danger'
The company whose submersible vanished in the North Atlantic on a tourist dive to the wreck of the Titanic was repeatedly warned that there might be catastrophic safety problems posed by the way it was developed, documents show.
Canadian plane detects 'underwater noises' in search for missing submersible
A Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises overnight in the area of the missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic.
'There's just sorrow:' Bus driver says rides must continue in wake of deadly crash
Doug Westhouse sits straight behind the wheel of a 12-passenger bus driving along a rural Manitoba highway waiting for the next call for a ride
National Indigenous Peoples Day: Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on First Nations ravaged by wildfires
On National Indigenous Peoples Day, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is reflecting on the challenges before Canada's First Nations during a season of record wildfires which have ravaged communities.
Areas in West Central Alberta respond to extreme flooding
As flooding spread throughout West Central Alberta earlier this week, residents of Lower Robb, a hamlet 60 kilometres south of Yellowhead County, were told to evacuate immediately.
2 dead after fiery crash, explosions on Hwy. 401 east of Toronto
Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash caused several explosions and fires on Highway 401 in Pickering, Ont. late Tuesday night.
Cocoa prices are soaring. Here’s what that means for your chocolate
Higher prices can be helpful for struggling cocoa farmers. But those prices, along with high prices of other key chocolate ingredients, might not be great news for sweets shoppers watching their budgets.
'I know what it's like to actually be underrepresented': Cree-Metis artist on uplifting Indigenous voices
This Cree-Metis artist is creating a safe space for other Indigenous artists to share their voices and uplift their culture.
Calgary
-
Calgary celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day
Since 1996, Canadians of all walks of life have come together to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day on what also happens to be the summer solstice.
-
Watch: Hazardous household waste explodes inside garbage truck
A southern Alberta community says residents need to be more mindful about what they throw into the garbage after a battery and several aerosol cans led to a fire inside a garbage truck.
-
Lethbridge senior kidnapped, robbed, prompting appeal for tips
Lethbridge police are looking for help to identify a man wanted in connection with the kidnapping and robbery of a 72-year-old woman in April.
Saskatoon
-
'Mommy, daddy, am I going to get food today?': Saskatoon Food Bank donation aims to erase hunger
A growing number of kids in Saskatchewan are not getting the food or nutrition they need and the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre are seeing that first hand.
-
Saskatoon man found not guilty of rape in 2019 to be put back on trial
A Saskatoon man found not guilty of sexual assault in 2019 is being put back on trial following an appeal court decision on Thursday.
-
Canadian plane detects 'underwater noises' in search for missing submersible
A Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises overnight in the area of the missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic.
Regina
-
'We needed fresh perspective': Mayor speaks about firing of former Regina city manager
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said there were multiple reasons that led to the firing of former city manager Chris Holden in 2022.
-
'I know what it's like to actually be underrepresented': Cree-Metis artist on uplifting Indigenous voices
This Cree-Metis artist is creating a safe space for other Indigenous artists to share their voices and uplift their culture.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | Manitoba bus crash death toll climbs to 16 after victim dies in hospital
The death toll from the bus crash near Carberry, Man. last week has now climbed to 16.
Atlantic
-
Canadian plane detects 'underwater noises' in search for missing submersible
A Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises overnight in the area of the missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic.
-
Middleton mayor calls for urgent hospital improvements following patient death
The mayor of Middleton, N.S., is calling for urgent hospital staffing improvements following the recent death of a patient who went into cardiac arrest when there was no doctor on site.
-
Ferry running between P.E.I., Nova Scotia expected to be out of commission for weeks
The MV Confederation is sitting still alongside Wood Islands, Prince Edward Island, and is set to be out of commission for weeks, which is bad news for local tourism operators.
Toronto
-
What drivers need to know about the Highway 401 closure that could last days
A portion of Highway 401 is closed near Pickering following a fiery crash that left two people dead and at least one Ministry of Transportation official is now warning that some lane closures could remain in effect into Friday.
-
2 dead after fiery crash, explosions on Hwy. 401 east of Toronto
Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash caused several explosions and fires on Highway 401 in Pickering, Ont. late Tuesday night.
-
Toronto couple returns from vacation to find people living in their car
A Toronto couple returned home from a 12-day European vacation this week to find two people living in their car.
Montreal
-
Clean-up, culture and crisis intervention: Montreal’s plan to reinvigorate The Village
A public forum on life in The Village in Montreal found most want a cleaner, greener, more pedestrian-friendly neighbourhood, with some citing homelessness and public intoxication as major areas of concern.
-
Quebec housing minister under investigation by ethics commissioner
Quebec Housing Minister France-Elaine Duranceau is under investigation by the National Assembly's ethics commissioner, Ariane Mignolet.
-
Michael Sabia to earn $639,000 at Hydro-Québec
Hydro-Québec's new boss, Michael Sabia, will earn an annual salary of $639,000, not including performance-related bonuses.The information was published in a decree issued by the Legault government.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bodies of 2 crew members recovered after Chinook helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The bodies of two crew members on board a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed in the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa have been recovered.
-
Police keeping an eye on a bear in Stittsville
Police say officers are responding to reports of a bear on Main Street in Stittsville Wednesday afternoon.
-
New $2 coin honours Indigenous people
On the eve of the summer solstice, a day of significance for First Nations, Métis, and Inuit people, the Royal Canadian Mint honoured their rich heritage with a two dollar commemorative circulation coin celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day.
Kitchener
-
Global Affairs says it is seeking information on death of Canadian in Germany
Global Affairs has confirmed the death of a Canadian citizen in Germany, after police in the Kempten district said a woman was allegedly thrown to her death by an American tourist.
-
2 dead after fiery crash, explosions on Hwy. 401 east of Toronto
Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash caused several explosions and fires on Highway 401 in Pickering, Ont. late Tuesday night.
-
Perth South maintains Pride flag policy following council meeting
Perth South Township has decided not to alter its flag policy after an extensive council meeting held on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Drunk driving suspected in fatal Sudbury crash, charges pending
The investigation into a fatal crash on Skead Road in Greater Sudbury early Saturday morning is continuing and police say alcohol is believed to be a factor.
-
Toronto couple returns from vacation to find people living in their car
A Toronto couple returned home from a 12-day European vacation this week to find two people living in their car.
-
Northern Ont. police intercept man with narcotics on the Polar Bear Express
Provincial police in northern Ontario arrested a 26-year-old Montreal man travelling on the Polar Bear Express train with a large number of narcotics Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | Manitoba bus crash death toll climbs to 16 after victim dies in hospital
The death toll from the bus crash near Carberry, Man. last week has now climbed to 16.
-
'There's just sorrow:' Bus driver says rides must continue in wake of deadly crash
Doug Westhouse sits straight behind the wheel of a 12-passenger bus driving along a rural Manitoba highway waiting for the next call for a ride
-
Manitoba community prepares to say goodbye to 15 seniors killed in bus crash
Joe Coffey is preparing for something that doesn't normally happen in his small community. He owns Sneath-Strilchuk Funeral Services, one of two funeral homes in Dauphin, Man., a city of 8,600 that is preparing to say goodbye to 15 seniors killed last week in a fiery bus crash.
Vancouver
-
Battling B.C.'s largest ever wildfire means letting some of it burn: province
Mark Healey, an incident commander with the BC Wildfire Service, says he took a 2 1/2 hour flight over the southern flank of the enormous Donnie Creek fire in northeastern British Columbia.
-
Canadian plane detects 'underwater noises' in search for missing submersible
A Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises overnight in the area of the missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic.
-
'It's completely unfair': Girl with autism excluded from field trip
A Langley family is devastated their 12-year-old daughter was told she couldn’t participate in the year-end trip with the rest of her peers, just six days before the field trip.
Vancouver Island
-
'Folks are scared to go outside': Nanaimo group calls for action on homeless encampment
A Nanaimo community association is seeking a long-term solution to an encampment where two near-fatal shootings have occurred in the past three months.
-
B.C. renters spending more on housing, utilities than they can afford: study
A new survey is painting a discouraging picture of how unaffordable housing has become for many in British Columbia.
-
Victoria cycling charity's custom cargo e-bike stolen in brazen theft
A Victoria charity that promotes cycling in the B.C. capital is searching for its prized electric cargo bike after it was stolen from outside the non-profit group's office on Tuesday.