Josh Classen's forecast: Fog gives way for partly sunny skies this Summer Solstice

Happy Summer Solstice. Today's the longest "day" of the year with 17 hours, two minutes, and 45 seconds of daylight in Edmonton.

Sure, that's only a couple seconds more than yesterday and tomorrow. But, days will gradually get shorter after today.

We'll lose about five minutes of daylight by the end of the month and be down over an hour by the end of July.

We'll see a bit of sun on this solstice, for the first time in a couple days.

Fog patches will dissipate this morning and we'll be "partly cloudy" through to midday.

Watch for a bit more cloudcover to develop this afternoon and we'll have some scattered showers and thunderstorms developing across central and north-central Alberta.

Temperatures will top out in the 15-20 C range.

We'll get a bit more sun for Thursday/Friday and temperatures will continue to rise as we head into the weekend.

Mornings will be a bit warmer by Friday and Saturday and afternoons should climb into the mid 20s.

Sunday has a chance of some scattered showers in the afternoon, but it looks like the heavy, steady rain and the cool weather is behind us and not returning any time soon.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower this afternoon.

High: 18

Tonight - 30% chance of a shower early this evening. A few clouds overnight.

9pm: 15

Thursday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 22

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 24

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 26

Sunday - Morning sun. Increasing cloud with a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 22

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 22