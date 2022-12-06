Josh Classen's forecast: Frigid today, but a BIG warm-up Wednesday

The coldest air of the season (so far) is here and it'll stick around all day.

But, it'll be gone by tomorrow. That's the good news.

Here's the unfortunate news: It's going to FEEL even colder later today than it does this morning.

With light wind early this morning, there's virtually no wind chill.

That'll change late this morning and this afternoon.

Wind won't get much stronger than 5-10 km/h, but that'll be enough to give us wind chills in the -32 to -36 range midday and this afternoon.

THEN...it gets breezier this evening with wind increasing to around 15 km/h.

That'll mean wind chill in the -30s through the evening.

Bottom line: temperatures will stay in the -25 C to -30 C range for most of the day and we'll have wind chill in the -30s most of the day.

(Reminder: Frost bite on exposed skin can occur in 10 to 30 minutes at wind chills in the -30s).

Warmer air starts to push in overnight AND we get a chance of some flurries/light snow overnight/early Wednesday morning.

Temperatures should climb to around -10 C by Wed morning and in the -1 C to -5 C range Wednesday afternoon.

That warm-up won't last long either as some cooler air settles in for Thursday/Friday (highs in the -5 C to -10 C range).

Looking ahead to the weekend, highs in the -9 C to -14 C range look likely with a chance of some flurries/light snow Saturday night into early Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny. Light wind this morning, becoming SE 5-10 km/h midday and this afternoon.

9am: -30 & calm

Noon: -27 ***wind chill near -34

3pm: -25 ***wind chill near -33

6pm: -27 ***wind chill near -35

Tonight - Increasing cloud. 60% chance of flurries overnight.

Temperature rising overnight.

Wind becoming SE 15 km/h

9pm: -23 ***wind chill near -33

midnight: -19 ***wind chill near -28

Wednesday - Partly cloudy. Wind SW 10-15 km/h

7am: -10

Afternoon High: -3

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -6

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -8

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of late-day and evening flurries.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -10

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries in the morning.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -12