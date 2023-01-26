Josh Classen's forecast: From spring-like to wintry in 24 hours

wxblog Jan. 26 2023

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia plays down West's move on tanks, attacks Ukraine anew

A Western decision to send battle tanks to Ukraine was hailed enthusiastically. Moscow first shrugged it off -- and later launched another barrage of attacks. The Kremlin has previously warned that such tank deliveries would be a dangerous escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island