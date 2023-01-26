Josh Classen's forecast: From spring-like to wintry in 24 hours

Clouds and even a few more showers in parts of the Edmonton region early this morning.

At 6 a.m., areas from Legal southeast through Fort Saskatchewan and down towards Tofield were getting some light rain.

Thankfully, temperatres are WELL above 0 C this morning so most roads are just wet. However...any driveways, parking lots, side streets etc that had some snow or ice on them prior to last night and this morning's rain are going to be fairly slippery this morning.

Wind started to gust early this morning and should remain gusty all day.

Temperatures will waver between 5 and 7 C through the morning and early afternoon hours. We'll probably start to see some cooling by suppertime.

More cooling tomorrow as temperatures tumble through the day. Edmonton falls from temperatures near zero in the morning, to the -10 C range by late afternoon.

AND...we'll have some breezy conditions Friday. Not as windy as today, but enough to kick in a wind chill near -20 C later in the afternoon.

Cold air settles in for the weekend with mornings near -20 C and afternoons in the mid minus teens.

BUT...it's still looking like we'll see some milder conditions move in for at least parts of next week.

More on that in a moment...

As for snow: We'll see some move through the Edmonton region tonight and then a few flurries or pockets of light snow Friday (especially early in the day).

Most of the Edmonton region probably gets 2 to 4 cm. Some spots could get closer to 8 cm, especially to the southwest of the city.

We'll have some heavy snow in the mountains parks with 10-20 cm generally and some spots picking up even more.

Red Deer and area probably wind up with 3 to 7 cm, but areas not too far to the west and southwest could get closer to 10+ cm.

Calgary should pick up 5 to 10 cm with localized pockets of higher amounts.

There will be parts of Highway 16 west to Jasper that get hit with some heavier snow (10+ cm), particularly from around Edson west toward Jasper.

Grande Cache and area will get significant snow, probably in the 10-20 cm range.

Grande Praire is on the northern edge of that heavier snow and probably ends up with 3 to 7 cm.

Areas east and northeast of Edmonton will get some light snow and flurries, with most of east-central Alberta getting 1 to 4 cm.

Northeast Alberta gets minimal accumulation.

OK...back to the milder trend for next week.

It looks like the arctic air that drops in this weekend will shift off to the east fairly quickly.

We'll still be a lot cooler than the temperatures we had this week.

But...probably not much worse than slightly below average. Daytime highs will likely be in the -5 C to -10 C range for Monday-Wednesday, and then closer to the freezing mark towards the end of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. Windy.

Wind NW 20-30 km/h with gusts in the 40 to 50 km/h range.

Temperature steady in the 5 to 7 degree range through the morning and early afternoon.

Tonight - Cloudy. A few flurries and pockets of light snow.

Wind easing late this evening.

9pm: 1

Friday - Mostly cloudy with occasional flurries and pockets of light snow. Breezy.

Total accumulation in the 2 to 8 cm range (including Thursday night's precip)

Wind: N 15-20 km/h - wind chills in the -15 to -20 range in the afternoon.

Temperature falling through the day.

Morning: -2

Afternoon: -10

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -15

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -16

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -19

Afternoon High: -9

Tuesday - Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries/light snow.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -7