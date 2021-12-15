Josh Classen's forecast: Get used to the -20s. They're not going anywhere

Arctic air has settled in over the province and it's sticking around.

Often, these blobs of cold will glance off the province before oozing off to the east.

But this time...the cold has hugged right up against the mountains.

Look at these western temperatures:

Nordegg hit -30 C this morning.

Rocky Mountain House -29. C

Edson -30C .

Further north, High Level hit -35 C this morning!

The Edmonton region had temperatures in the -23 C to -27 C range this morning.

Not much of a rebound is expected through the day with a high around -20 C.

Thankfully, we'll see some sun and the wind will be light (5-10 km/h).

Snow returns to the region on Thursday with two to four centimetres likely.

The snow will start in the Grande Prairie to Jasper areas in the morning tomorrow.

Then...it'll move southeast through the day.

We're expecting the snow in Edmonton and area will start AFTER the morning commute...sometime mid to late morning.

It should be move out of the region by late afternoon.

There's another chance of some flurries or light snow on Sunday.

But, the bigger story by the weekend will be the temperatures as they should moderate slightly.

Key word: SLIGHTLY.

We'll have highs near -15 C for the weekend instead of the -20 C range (which is what we get today, tomorrow and Friday).

Looking LONGER range: no significant warming between now and the end of the month.

Temperatures will likely be in the -15 to -20 C range for highs through Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds. Light wind.

High: -20

Tonight - Increasing cloud overnight.

9pm: -21

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of light snow. 2-4 cm likely.

Morning Low: -25

Afternoon High: -18

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -26

Afternoon High: -20

Saturday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Cloudy in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -24

Afternoon High: -14

Sunday - Cloudy with a 40% chance of snow.

Morning Low: -17

Afternoon High: -15

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -17