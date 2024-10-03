Josh Classen's forecast: Gradual warming trend begins

Temperatures managed to stay above 0 C across most (possibly all) of the Edmonton region this morning as cloud cover hung around and helped insulate things.

We'll see some clearing this morning and sunshine this afternoon in the city with a high of 13 C. That's right on par with average...and it's a bit warmer than the past few days.

Temperatures continue to climb (slowly) over the coming days.

Afternoon highs will get to the mid teens Friday/Saturday, upper teens Sunday and then right around 20 C for Monday/Tuesday.

An area of low pressure developing over central Alberta on Friday will generate some strong wind from Red Deer south and showers in northern Alberta.

It'll be a soggy Friday for the Peace Country. Slave Lake northeast to Fort McMurray will get some showers as well.

There's a slight chance we'll see a few showers push through the Edmonton region Friday evening as the system slides off to the east.

THEN...some gusty wind behind that low-pressure system on Saturday.

So, we'll be sunny on Saturday...but breezy.

Looking LONG range: After hitting the peak of our warming trend Monday/Tuesday, we'll settle into a string of days with afternoons in the mid-teens Wednesday-Friday next week.

It's been a cool start to October, but we'll have above-average temperatures for most of the next seven to 10 days.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Clearing this morning. Then...sunny with a few clouds.

High: 13

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 7

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of an evening shower.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 16

Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds. Wind: NW 20 gusting to 40 km/h

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 15

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 18

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 20

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 21