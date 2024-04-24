Josh Classen's forecast: Heating up again today, then a cooldown
It'll be another day with a high near 20 C in Edmonton.
We hit 19.6 C on Tuesday so, as I wrote in yesterday's WxBlog, we still haven't hit an official 20 C yet. (That would be 20.0 or warmer)
After today, Sunday's the next-best chance at getting to 20 C.
There's a bit of a cooldown coming for Thursday/Friday as temperatures slide back to closer to average (highs near 13 C).
A low-pressure system slides across the province later today, bringing some increasing cloud for this afternoon and a bit of wind.
Showers are likely in northern Alberta and through the foothills and mountain parks later today and Thursday. A few lightning strikes are possible as well.
There MIGHT be an isolated sprinkle over a neighbourhood or two in the Edmonton region. But, nothing significant enough to put in the forecast. The same can be said for Thursday.
For the most part, we're staying dry here in the Edmonton area for the rest of the week.
The next-best chance for some showers is late Monday. That (unfortunately) doesn't look like it'll provide any signficant moisture either. But, we'll see how it plays out.
After a little bit of a cooldown Thursday/Friday, warmer air returns for the weekend with afternoon highs in the 15-20 C range.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Morning sun. Mix of sun & cloud this afternoon.
Light wind this morning, becoming west 15-20 km/h this afternoon.
High: 20
Tonight - Partly cloudy.
9pm: 14
Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 3
Afternoon High: 14
Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 12
Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. Windy.
Morning Low: 1
Afternoon High: 17
Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 5
Afternoon High: 19
Monday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of late-day showers.
Morning Low: 4
Afternoon High: 16
