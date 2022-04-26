Josh Classen's forecast: Here comes a steady soaker
It's been a while since we had a slow, steady soaking rain in Edmonton.
(And even longer since we had one that didn't turn to ice on roads and sidewalks).
But, it's coming. Showers are likely this afternoon and the steadier rain should fall overnight and early Wednesday.
Will it flip over to wet snow for a while Wednesday morning? Possibly. OR...it might just become a rain/snow mix.
Either way, it'll be far more rain than snow. Total precipitation amounts should be somewhere in the 10-to-20 mm range.
Wind and cooler temperatures will also be factors tomorrow.
We get a calmer day with a high near 15 C in Edmonton early this afternoon.
But, it's back to gusts in the 40-50 km/h range on Wednesday with a high near 7 C.
Temperatures bounce back to the 10- to 13- degree range for Thu/Fri/Sat.
We'll return to highs in the mid to upper teens by Sun/Mon.
Elsewhere: 20 to 50 mm of rain is likely in an area from the Peace Country SE towards Mayerthorpe/Evansburg.
Heavier snow is forecast for the Swan Hills region and in the mountain parks they'll get some heavier snow.
Thunderstorms are possible in the foothills and we may see a lightning strike near the Edmonton area later today.
Eastern Alberta gets another day of gusty conditions today (and it'll probably be windy Wednesday, too).
By Thursday, most/all of the precipitation is falling across northern AB with showers in the northeast and showers and/or wet snow in the NW.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Sunny breaks this morning. Cloudy this afternoon.
Showers moving into the area by late this afternoon.
Light wind.
High: 15
Tonight - Periods of rain.
9pm: 10
Wednesday - Periods of rain in the morning, risk of some wet snow mixed in.
Rain/showers ending by late afternoon.
Wind: W 20 gusting to 40-50 km/h.
Morning Low: 3
Afternoon High: 7
Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of showers.
Morning Low: 1
Afternoon High: 9
Friday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -1
Afternoon High: 11
Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 0
Afternoon High: 13
Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of showers.
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 14
