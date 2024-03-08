EDMONTON
    • Josh Classen's forecast: Here comes the melt

    wxblog March 8 2024
    The cold spell is over and the big melt will kick in over the coming days.

    The sun's slowly starting to get higher in the sky and pack a little more punch as we approach the Spring Equinox and afternoon highs will be well above 0 C for the foreseeable future.

    AND...it won't just be one or two hours above freezing. We should get six or seven hours above 0 C today and possibly 10+ hours above 0 C on Saturday.

    Today's high near 4 C will be the warmest day in almost two weeks and we should get to around 9 C Saturday afternoon.

    Saturday will be the warmest day of the weekend, but we'll still be above average on Sunday with a high near 5 C.

    The longer-range outlook has daytime highs projected to be in the 1 C to 5 C range Monday and Tuesday and then in the 5 C to 10 C range for Wednesday-Friday of next week.

    No significant precipitation is expected in the Edmonton region through the weekend or early next week.

     

    Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

    Today - Mainly sunny. Light wind.

    High: 4

     

    Tonight - A few clouds.

    9pm: 0

     

    Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

    Morning Low: -5

    Afternoon High: 9

     

    Daylight Saving Time begins - Clocks "spring forward" one hour

     

    Sunday - Partly cloudy.

    Morning Low: -4

    Afternoon High: 5

     

    Monday - Mostly cloudy.

    Morning Low: -6

    Afternoon High: 3

     

    Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.

    Morning Low: -7

    Afternoon High: 3

     

    Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

    Morning Low: -6

    Afternoon High: 5  

