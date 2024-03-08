Josh Classen's forecast: Here comes the melt

The cold spell is over and the big melt will kick in over the coming days.

The sun's slowly starting to get higher in the sky and pack a little more punch as we approach the Spring Equinox and afternoon highs will be well above 0 C for the foreseeable future.

AND...it won't just be one or two hours above freezing. We should get six or seven hours above 0 C today and possibly 10+ hours above 0 C on Saturday.

Today's high near 4 C will be the warmest day in almost two weeks and we should get to around 9 C Saturday afternoon.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the weekend, but we'll still be above average on Sunday with a high near 5 C.

The longer-range outlook has daytime highs projected to be in the 1 C to 5 C range Monday and Tuesday and then in the 5 C to 10 C range for Wednesday-Friday of next week.

No significant precipitation is expected in the Edmonton region through the weekend or early next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny. Light wind.

High: 4

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 0

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 9

Daylight Saving Time begins - Clocks "spring forward" one hour

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 5

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 3

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 3

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 5